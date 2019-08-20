Home Sport Other

South Africa hockey teams make Olympics cut, await clearance

The men’s team met the requirements as they finished second in Bhubaneswar but the women’s team finished fourth at Valencia.

Olympics

For representational purposes

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: South Africa’s men’s and women’s national teams qualified for the Tokyo Games on Sunday. But it wasn’t all fun and games as they still don’t know if their National Olympic Committee (South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) will send them to the Games. That’s because SASCOC has their own internal standards and if teams don’t meet the requisite criteria, that means they will most likely miss the bus. This happened in 2015 — both teams won the African qualifier but SASCOC refused to send them as they hadn’t met the in-house qualifying standard — as well.

While there is some hope for the men’s team, the women’s team may not get the green signal. “Before the (Hockey) Pro Series in Valencia (women’s team) and Bhubaneswar (men’s team), both the men’s and women’s agreed that for SASCOC to consider them for Olympic eligibility, both teams would need to come top two (and therefore qualify for the qualifiers later this year) at the respective meets apart from winning the Africa Cup,” Phumelela Mbande, vice-captain of the women’s team, told this daily.

The men’s team met the requirements as they finished second in Bhubaneswar but the women’s team finished fourth at Valencia. So, there is understandable apprehension. But Mbande says both teams are still waiting to hear from SASCOC about their fate. “The women haven’t met the two requirements so not sure what’s going to happen. Although the men have definitely met their requirement, SASCOC can still deny them an Olympic ticket. Both teams are waiting to hear from SASCOC,” Mbande said.

India implications

What SASCOC decides to do with the teams could potentially have implications with regard to the identity of the teams India will face in the qualifiers in October-November. At the moment, both Indian teams are ranked above their South African counterparts. If SASCOC decides to send both teams to Tokyo, that might mean both Indian teams facing tougher rivals than expected in the Olympic qualifiers.  
That’s the essential nature of how the qualifiers work. The eligible top three ranked sides not qualified will face the eligible three bottom ranked sides. The remaining seeded four teams will, at random, play the remaining four unseeded sides. If SASCOC does send two teams, India could well face a banana skin.

