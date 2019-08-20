Home Sport Other

Vikas Kandola steals show in Haryana Steelers win

The two sides went into the match with identical records (four wins and four losses), but Steelers showed aggression and intent.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27 .

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27 . (Photo: Twitter / @ProKabaddi)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vikas Kandola did the star turn as Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27 for an important win in their Pro Kabaddi League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday. It was a very close match and Mumbai side match the Steelers till the end. However, it was Kandola’s nine-point game and unexpected errors from U Mumba defence clnched it for Haryana.

The two sides went into the match with identical records (four wins and four losses), but Steelers showed aggression and intent.

The defence kept a high line, strangling U Mumba’s opportunities to pick up bonus points, thereby forcing them to make mistakes while Kandola garnered the points with his raids in the other end. His three-point super raid 12 minutes into the match set the tone for the Haryana side, which inflicted an all-out on U Mumba with three minutes remaining to half-time. In the second half, the introduction of raider Abhishek Singh by U Mumba brought about a change in the proceedings as his raids helped the team reduce the lead to just two points 10 min into the half.

Super tackles by Ravi Kumar and Chand Singh, along with a few errors by Mumbai, quickly widened the gap to 25-17 in favour of Haryana with seven minutes to go. Sandeep Narwal’s raid for Mumbai with six minutes left on the clock, taking out Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Chand Singh, tilted the balance of the match once again and the subsequent all-out meant the gap was reduced to one point with less than three minutes remaining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League Vikas Kandola U Mumba
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp