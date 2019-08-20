Wrestling federation lifts sanction after farcical trials for World Championships

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: Selection trials in non-Olympic weight categories for the upcoming World Championships, held in Lucknow, turned out to be a damp squib. Four grapplers booked berths, with two making it without even a fight. With Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) banning 25 out of 45 national campers for indiscipline, the trials saw only three bouts in two weight categories.

Interestingly enough, the sanction was lifted soon after the trials, as WFI let off three wrestlers, including Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (in pic), with a warning. The remaining 22 were asked to join the national camp going on at SAI Centre in Lucknow.

Sakshi, Seema Bisla (50kg), and Kiran (76kg) were served showcause notices by WFI for skipping the camp without prior intimation. “They have submitted their replies saying that they left for their respective places to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They have been warned but will be allowed to take part in the worlds. They had already qualified in the trials held on July 28 in Olympic weight categories,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told this newspaper.

The remaining errant wrestlers were not allowed to take part in the trials but were given a choice to be a part of the camp. The sanction took away the event’s sheen, with Pooja Dhanda (59kg) and Navjot Kaur (65kg) making it to the team without a bout, due to lack of opponents. Pooja was earlier stunned by Sarita Mor in 57kg in the previous trials held for Olympic weight category. Similarly, Navjot was beaten by Divya Kakran in 68kg.

In the three-wrestler 55kg draw, Lalita got a bye. She beat Meenakshi 9-1 in the final bout to qualify. Meenakshi had outplayed Kiran 5-0 in her opening bout. In the 72kg two-wrestler draw, Komal earned the ticket with a close 3-2 win over Nikky.

“WFI wanted to send a strong message to these wrestlers. That’s why they were not allowed to take part in the trials. Now they have been given a choice to be a part of the camp. A few of them have opted out but most of them have accepted our offer and will be joining the camp soon,” added Tomar.

WFI’s move, however, has given rise to more questions than answers. The sanction has reduced the trials to a sham, with only seven wrestlers turning out for the four weight categories for the Worlds scheduled in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14-22. Worlds will be the first Olympic qualifying event.

Sushil set for 74kg trials

Sushil Kumar will take to the mat for the 74kg trials at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Parveen Rana, Sushil’s biggest rival, has pulled out after failing to recover from a shoulder injury. Sushil will have to contend with the likes of Jitender Kumar and Amit Dhankar. There are rumours that Jitender, a 74kg regular, may compete in the non-Olympic 79kg category.