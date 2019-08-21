Prannoy stuns veteran Chinese great Lin Dan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Sometimes, tough times bring out the best in people. A few days ago, shuttler HS Prannoy appeared to be crestfallen after an Arjuna Award snub. On Tuesday, he turned things around as he became the first Indian player in history to defeat Chinese great Lin Dan (five-time world champ) three times.

In a round of 32 encounter at the ongoing World Championships, the Pullela Gopichand Academy trainee dominated proceedings, going on to seal it with a 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 scoreline. On the day when the names for the coveted awards were announced, a dejected Prannoy had taken to social media, and suggested that nepotism had come in his way of getting nominated.

“If you ever want your name in the Awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can’t help it. Let go and just play until you can,” he had said.

The 26-year-old will be up against defending champion Kento Momota for a place in the quartefinals. Prannoy breezed past Finland’s Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the first round on Monday. Few would have expected these surprising results from Prannoy, considering he has struggled throughout the season.

During his last tournament — Hyderabad Open (BWF Super 100) — he was shocked by World No 136, Jia Wei Tan 17-21, 10-21 in the round of 32. The shuttler had also been facing tough time after being diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux post last year’s Worlds.

The disease involves stomach contents rising up into the oesophagus, causing heartburn, digestive and breathing problems. However, times seem to be changing for the player. B Sai Praneeth also reached pre-quarterfinals.