Home Sport Other

Sushil Kumar in eye of a storm... almost

While trying to grapple with Jitender, Sushil Kumar's thumb made contact with his opponent’s left eye and he was forced to take medical attention.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sushil Kumar in action against Jitender Kumar during trials for the World Wrestling Championships at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sushil Kumar in action against Jitender Kumar during trials for the World Wrestling Championships at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS expected, Sushil Kumar booked his ticket for the upcoming World Championships at the selection trials at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here on Tuesday. But it was not without an incident that almost turned into a needless controversy.

The 36-year-old quelled a spirited challenge from Jitender Kumar, eventually winning 4-2 in a hard-fought 74kg weight category final fight, much to the delight of over a thousand that had gathered inside the indoor arena.

Sushil had initially opened up a 4-0 lead during the first period. It was in the second half when the controversy started. While trying to grapple with Jitender, his thumb made contact with his opponent’s left eye and he was forced to take medical attention. Soon after, he suffered another injury, this time in the elbow due to a heavy grip from Sushil. He fought on admirably, going on to get two points despite having a severe red eye and a heavily strapped elbow. But it was not enough as the crowd went crazy on hearing the final whistle.

ALSO READ: Veteran Sushil Kumar was in squad even before second trials

The two-time Olympian did apologise but Jitender’s coach Jaiveer was in no mood to listen. “It was deliberate. And this is not the first time he has done this. I believe the referees were in cahoots with him.” He also alleged that Delhi grappler was intentionally taking too many medical time-outs to disrupt his ward’s pace.

Jitender was inconsolable post the bout. His admirable display saw quite a few coming over to congratulate him. He even had the better of the stalwart a couple of times but he could not make the most of the opportunity. “I had got hold of his leg a couple of times. But due to the pain in my hand and my inability to see clearly, I could not take full advantage. Sushil has a habit of playing rough,” he added.

Both however will not lodge an official complaint. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also backed Sushil and said that the injury was not intentional. “It was not rough. When Vinesh Phogat suffered a broken knee, was her opponent rough? These things happen in wrestling,” said Singh.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna winner did not want to create further controversy. He went and patted his opposite number on the back before saying, “It was not deliberate at all. He is like a brother. I would like to congratulate him. If he continues in the same vein, he will do well in the future.”

Sushil admitted that things were difficult for him considering his long lay-off, but said he was constantly improving. “It is never easy for a wrestler to get back onto the mat after a long break. When I was training in Russia, people asked me why it is that I am returning. I just said I love wrestling and that is why I am doing this.”

He hopes to get his training programme approved by the WFI within the next couple of weeks as he gears up for the Worlds, set to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14-22.
Jitender not out yet

In another surprising move, Jitender was given another shot to make the Kazakhstan-bound team after announcing that 79kg trial winner Virdev Gulia will have to fight with the 74kg grappler to decide who gets to compete in the higher weight category. The bout is set for August 23 in Sonepat. 

WFI shot down allegations of favouritism. “We do not favour any wrestler. Our main aim is to send the strongest possible team so that we can win maximum medals,” assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

There are doubts regarding Jitender’s participation. “Will consult a doctor to gauge the extent of the injuries. I hope to be fight as I really want to make the cut,” Jitender added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar World Championships Wrestling
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp