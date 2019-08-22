Home Sport Other

Alok Kumar laments dearth of young talents and coaches on the table

The dearth of coaches and formal coaching structures continues till date.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Kumar

Alok Kumar (Photo | EPS/D Sampathkumar)

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Having stacked up winning scores on the cue table, former national champion and Asian Games silver medallist Alok Kumar is not happy with the number of youngsters taking up to the baize in India. Even though the country has a legacy in billiards, the line ends at Pankaj Advani as of now, and snooker, which hasn’t quite captured India’s imagination continues to dawdle in club obscurity.

“Pankaj Advani is not the future of Indian cue sports,” says the 50-year-old Kumar on the sidelines of the 2019 Masters National Snooker Championship in Mumbai. “The federation has to invest in youngsters. It has to begin at the ground level. Unless you have thousands of players playing, you will not get people to come and watch it and get involved. Common man doesn’t know or can’t connect with the game. Maybe, accessibility is the problem; it is still mainly played in clubs. Unless snooker goes to school level, it will not become popular.”

Alok Kumar was stunned by
Railways’ Rafat Habib in the
Masters National Snooker
meet on Wednesday

Ranked as high as No 2 in the world in billiards and No 3 in snooker in the IBSF (amateur) rankings, Kumar has been at the pointy end of official indifference. The former ace recalls how despite being ranked No 2 in the country, he still had to pay for his own expenses to compete in tournaments as prestigious as the World Championships. “I was told if I wanted to play at the World Championships, I would have to do so at my own expense,” recalls Kumar. “I used to feel bad that despite being No 2 in the country my federation can’t fund this.”

The financial pressure, Kumar believes, is the main reason why he did not take up snooker professionally. United Kingdom is the hub of pro snooker and the sport is one the most-watched TV events there. But living in the UK for almost six months a year to compete in the circuit comes at a massive price. Yasin Merchant was the first Indian to turn pro in snooker and Aditya Mehta is currently the only Indian plying his trade on the UK pro circuit.

While Pro snooker is at the top of the pyramid in the sport, Kumar believes India’s problems start right at the base. Not even players, facilities or coaches. “The first and only formal coaching I got was for 10 days, with Pankaj’s coach Arving Savur,” says Kumar. “That was in 1991, when I was ranked No 2 in India.” And 23 years of age. The dearth of coaches and formal coaching structures continues till date.
“The federation has been asking me to retire for the past 4-5 years so that I can take up coaching,” he says. “It’s mainly the former players who are doing it in their own way. Yasin is coaching some youngsters here in Bombay and I am training a few youngsters back home. But that’s not the way to do it, and that’s not nearly enough.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Advani Alok Kumar cue sports Snooker
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp