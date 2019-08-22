Aniruda steals the show in Trotters victory in VAP Memorial trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ALL-ROUND display by S Aniruda (58; 4/10) paved the way for Globe Trotters to defeat Alwarpet CC by 63 runs in the first round of the VAP Memorial trophy organised by the TNCA at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College Grounds.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 196/8 in 38 ovs (Chaturved 50, Srinivasan 44; Natarajan 3/37, Chawla 3/42) bt Jolly Rovers 157 in 35.1 ovs (Gandhi 43; Murugan 4/29, Swaminathan 3/30). Pts: MRC A 4; Rovers 0. At CPT– IP: Match abandoned due to wet out field. India Pistons drew with Grand Slam. Pts: IP 2; Grand Slam 2. At IC–Guru Nanak: AG’s Office 197/8 in 38 ovs (Raghuraman 40; Malolan Rangarajan 3/18) lost to Vijay 202/1 in 25 ovs (Jagadeesan 76 n.o, Karthik 90 n.o). Pts: Vijay 4; AG 0. At MRF–Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 288/7 in 50 ovs (Aniruda 58, Mukunth 88, Washington 75 n.o; Suthesh 4/38) bt Alwarpet CC 225/9 48.1 ovs (Venkataraman 56; Aniruda 4/10). Pts: GT 4; Alwarpet 0. At Nelson Wahe Guru: Match between Nelson CC and Young Stars abandoned due to wet out field. Pts: Nelson 2; Young Stars 2. At MAC: MCC 210/4 in 38 ovs (Srinivasan 80, Gopinath 56) lost to Swaraj CC 212/3 in 36.4 ovs (Aravind 43, Shankar 83 n.o, Sivan 42). Pts: Swaraj 4; MCC 0.

Friendly match

Austrade (Australian Trade and Investment Commission) in collaboration with the Centre for Sports Science (CSS) is organising a friendly cricket match at SRIHER, Porur, on Sunday. The match will be held between the visiting Australian delegation led by Stephen Bali, the mayor of Blacktown City and Nathan Rees, former premier of New South Wales and select guests from the state. The Indian team will be led by KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

St Bede’s tourney

St Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School will be organising an inter-school U-12 invitation tournament for the St Bede’s Trophy from August 22 to 30. Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament to be played under league-cum-knockout format. All the matches will be held at St Bede’s A and B grounds. There is no entry fee.

Sandeep advances

VM Sandeep beat Vansh Kapoor 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the boys’ second round match of the YMCA-TTT ITF juniors tennis meet.

Results: Boys: (Rd 2): Dev Javia bt Aayush Bhat (USA) 6-3, 6-1; Aditya Vishal bt Yangxuan Li (CHN) 6-2, 6-2; Adit Sinha (USA) bt Roy Chowdhury 6-1, 6-2; VM Sandeep bt Vansh Kapoor 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Boopathy S bt Wenmao Li (CHN) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Aryaan Bhatia bt Sarthak Suden 6-3, 6-3; Sanjith D (USA) bt Subash P 7-5, 6-0; Arthav Neema bt Ritabrata Sarkar 6-1, 6-2; Chirag Duhan bt Uddayvir Singh 6-4, 7-5; Udit Gogoi bt Deepender G 6-2, 6-3; Sushant Dabas bt Tanapatt N (THA) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Rishi P bt Denim Yadav 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Aman Dahiya bt Anurag A 7-5, 7-5.