Milind Soman named ambassador for Millennium City Marathon

By PTI

GURUGRAM: Actor and fitness promoter Milind Soman was named the event ambassador for the fifth edition of the Millennium City Marathon (MCM) to be held here on December 1.

The event will see MCM partner with the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to promote water conservation.

"Running is the best form of fitness and I couldn't be happier to join Gurugram's biggest running event. I am looking forward to an association with the event and hope that more and more people join the fitness bandwagon," said Soman, who completed the Ironman challenge in 2015 and the ULTRAMAN in Florida in 2017.

In a first, the marathon will also have a Kids' run category.

The 5km timed race will be open for children aged 12 years and above.

The registrations for each of the race categories (Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10Km Speed Challenge) will be open until November 15 on the marathon website.