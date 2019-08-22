Home Sport Other

Sindhu, Saina off to flying start at Worlds

 PV Sindhu didn’t break much sweat and posted an easy victory in her opening match at the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu will face a tricky test against Beiwen Zhang of USA next.

PV Sindhu will face a tricky test against Beiwen Zhang of USA next.

By Express News Service

BASEL: PV Sindhu didn’t break much sweat and posted an easy victory in her opening match at the BWF World Championships here on Wednesday. Later, Saina Nehwal also had it easy against Soraya de Visch Eijbergen of Netherlands. Saina, who had received a bye in the opening round, won 21-10, 21-11 in 33 minutes.

Sindhu, who had reached the finals of Indonesia Open last month, looked in good touch as she controlled the rallies and outsmarted Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-14 in a 43-minute contest.
In the men’s singles, seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth had to dig deep to advance. He came from a game down to beat Misha Zilberman of Israel 13-21, 21-13, 21-16. 

Fifth seeded Sindhu, who received a bye in the opening round, will face USA’s Beiwen Zhang in the pre-quarterfinals. Zhang beat Australia’s Chen Hsuan-Yu 21-14, 21-13. Sindhu had lost to Zhang at the India Open finals last year. In the first game, Sindhu moved ahead from 5-5 to slowly create a gap and entered the interval with a 11-7 lead. After the break, Sindhu continued to surge and grabbed six game points when Pai made an error in judgement at the backline. The Indian sealed it with a cross court return.

Sindhu zoomed to a 6-1 lead in the second game before Pai started constructing the rallies and narrowed the deficit to 5-7. Sindhu’s unforced errors also made life easy for the Taiwanese girl, who showed some great skills and managed to enter the interval with a 11-10 lead after Sindhu found the net. 

The Indian, however, changed gears after the break, dishing out some good-looking strokes to eventually enter match point at 20-14 when her rival missed a shuttle at the backline.The Indian pairing of Jakkapudi Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram lost 8-21, 18-21 to Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women’s doubles section.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu BWF World Championships Saina Nehwal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp