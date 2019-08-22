Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympic lottery opens with 2.3 million tickets available

The lottery for Paralympic tickets for Japan residents opened on Thursday with 2.3 million available. The lottery closes on Sept. 9. A second lottery will be held early next year.

Published: 22nd August 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 01:44 PM

This image released Monday, April 25, 2016 by The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games shows the new official logos of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left, and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Organizers unveiled the new official logo

By Associated Press

TOKYO:  Tokyo's Paralympics could be the big winner with Olympic tickets hard to find and costly.

Olympic tickets are experiencing unprecedented demand in Japan and elsewhere. Demand is at least 10 times oversupply for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and probably much more than that.

Paralympic tickets should be more available, and less expensive. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremony are about half the price of Olympic tickets. Some event tickets sell for as low as 900 yen, or about $8.

The Paralympics open on Aug. 25, 2020 — one year from Sunday.

