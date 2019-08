Dev reaches semis of junior tennis tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dev Javia defeated Chirag Duhan 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1 in the boy’s singles quarterfinals of the YMCA TTT ITF juniors tennis tournament.

Results: Singles: (Quarterfinals): Boys: Dev Javia bt Chirag Duhan 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1; VM Sandeep bt Adit Sinha (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Boopathy S bt Ajay Malik 7-5, 6-1; Kabir Hans bt Aryaan Bhatia 6-4, 6-4. Girls: Pimrada J (THA) bt Prerna V 6-4,6-0; Sarah Dev bt Yu Chin (TPE) 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Girls (Pre-quarterfinals): Pooja Ingale/Sanya Singh bt Sanjana S/Riya Uboveja 6-3, 6-2; Chandrika Joshi/Ishita Singh bt Adithi Are/Ameek Kiran 7-5, 6-2.

Rohan shines

Riding R Rohan’s 6/15, St Bede’s AIHSS thrashed Maharishi Vidya Mandir by 195 runs in the inter-school U-12 tournament for St Bede’s Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 253/4 in 30 ovs (D Sailesh Dev 110 n.o, V Benny Hinn 51 n.o) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir 58 in 23.3 ovs (R Roshan 6/15). St Bede’s Academy 62 in 23.3 ovs (Sreenath Kumar 4/7) lost to PSBB Millennium 63/1 in 6 ovs. Nellai Nadar 176/8 in 30 ovs (SS Bharathwaj 40, S Mohammed Shahid 45) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 107/5 in 30 ovs. Jawahar Vidyalaya 99/7 in 25 ovs (R Rangarajan 52 n.o) bt Ramachandra Public School 88 in 23.3 ovs.

Krishnaraj MC win

S Muthu Kumar’s stellar bowling effort of 6/46 helped Krishnaraj Memorial Club edged past Bhimannapet Recreation Club by 16 runs in their TNCA Third Division A match on Thursday.

Brief scores: III Division A: Falcon CC 104 in 35 ovs lost to Egmore RC 108/3 in 23.4 ovs (N Niranjan 78 n.o). Krishnaraj Memorial Club 257 in 47.5 ovs (P Manikandan 95, S Prabhu 51; AH Abul Hakkim 7/74) bt Bhimannapet RC 241 in 48.3 ovs (D Surendar Doss 60; S Muthu Kumar 6/46).