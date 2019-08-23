Home Sport Other

Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal exit BWF World Championships

In 43 minutes, B Sai Praneethsuppressed World No 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 21-13 to reach the BWF World Championships quarterfinals.

Published: 23rd August 2019

Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 43 minutes, B Sai Praneeth suppressed World No 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 21-13 to reach the BWF World Championships quarterfinals. He is one win away from becoming the first Indian male in 36 years to medal in the event.

“In the first set I gave away two-three points easily, but came back to win. He was as usual very fast, but this time I had come prepared for his pace,” Praneeth said. 

HS Prannoy went down to World No 1 Kento Momota 19-21, 12-21. Kidambi Srikanth too made an exit, going down 14-21, 13-21 to Kantaphon Wangcharoen. Another big upset was the ouster of Saina Nehwal, who lost 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

Select results (Rd of 16): Men: HS Prannoy lost to Kento Momota 19-21, 12-21; B Sai Praneeth bt Anthony Ginting 21-19, 21-13; Kidambi Srikanth lost to Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 13-21. Women: PV Sindhu bt Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 21-6. Saina Nehwal lost to Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21.

