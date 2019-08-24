Home Sport Other

IOA chief meets Sports Minister to sort out Commonwealth boycott issue

India had threatened to do away with CWG participation after shooting, which has been one among the country’s success stories, was dropped from the event by CGF. 

Published: 24th August 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With hopes to find an amicable solution to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) boycott issue, Indian Olympic Association (IOA)  president Narinder Batra and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh had an informal meeting with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, in New Delhi on Friday.

It is learnt that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) delegation is scheduled to arrive in India next week and hold discussions with the president and secretary-general of IOA regarding the whole episode. The Indian governing body for the Olympics is hopeful that it can come to a consensus then. The Sports Minister has asked IOA to meet him again following that.

“We discussed the CWG 2022 participation/boycott issue. The honourable minister heard us patiently and asked us to meet with the president of CGF. He has offered to come to India to meet with the president and secretary-general of IOA, and then have another meeting with the honourable minister with the outcome,” Batra said.

Unaware of the meeting, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia is hopeful that this meeting yields a positive outcome in the near future.

“We are banking on the government to find a solution to this. We are hopeful.”

India had threatened to do away with CWG participation after the shooting, which has been one among the country’s success stories, was dropped from the event by CGF. 

The Birmingham 2022 delegation had blamed International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) for the sport missing out. Lack of suitable facilities in line with ISSF’s proposed programme had forced the organisers to drop the sport that has featured in every CWG since 1966, discounting the 1970 edition in Edinburgh.

IOA had reportedly written to the sports ministry, with suggestions of India pulling out of the quadrennial event. NRAI, the governing body of shooting in the country, had backed IOA’s idea. 

“We will strongly appeal to the sports ministry and IOA to withdraw Indian team from the 2022 edition of the CWG,” NRAI president Raninder Singh had reportedly said.

