St Paul’s in last four of Murugappa Hockey Tournament

NEW DELHI: St Paul’s Hr Sec School beat Anjuman Mat Hr Sec School 6-1 to enter the semifinal of the 1st MCC Murugappa Chennai City Schools Boys Hockey Tournament.

Results: Nazareth Mat Hr Sec School bt Kumara Raj Hr Sec School 1–1 (4-3 PS). Madrasa E Azam Hr Sec School bt Nellai Nadar Hr Sec School 4-1. Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan bt Agarwal Vidyala & Junior College 1–0.

Cosmo tennis tournament

The Cosmopolitan club’s inter-club prize money tennis meet was inauguarted on Friday. Gymkhana club, Presidency club, MCC, Besant Nagar club, Gandhinagar club, Indira Nagar Club, Mylapore club and hosts Cosmopolitan Club will play. There are five categories of doubles — 18 plus, 30 plus, 40 plus, 50 plus and combined age of 100 plus.

Kabir books final berth

Kabir Hans beat S Boopathy 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys’ singles semis of the YMCA TTT ITF juniors tennis meet.

Semis - Singles: Boys: Dev Javia bt Sandeep VM 6-4,7-5; Kabir Hans bt Boopathy S 6-1, 5-7,6-2. Girls: Pimrada J (THA) bt Jagmeet Kaur 6-3, 6-2; Sarah Dev bt Reshma M 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Boys: Subash P/ Sandeep VM bt Aditya Vardhan/ Dhruv T 6-7 (1), 6-2,10-5; Kabir Hans/Uddayvir Singh bt (3) Wenmao Li/ Yangxuan Li 6-4, 6-0. Girls: Pimrada J (THA)/ Yu Chin (TPE) bt Sarah Dev/ Prerna V 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Malikaa M/Sandeepti Singh bt Jagmeet Kaur/ Bhakti P 6-0, 6-0.