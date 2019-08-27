Jitender makes most of second chance, trial winner Gulia loses out

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: He lost to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the final of the 74kg category in the selection trials for the World Championships in New Delhi last week. The bitterly-fought bout saw Jitender Kumar sustain injuries in his left eye and elbow.Despite losing and also suffering injuries, Jitender is still in the India squad for the Worlds to be held in Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22. His inclusion came at the cost of Veer Dev Gulia, who had won the 79kg trials, but eventually lost to Jitender in a second trial in Sonepat on August 23.

“The final trial in 79kg was held in Sonepat where Jitender defeated Gulia. He will represent India in the World Championships,” confirmed Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). “A few wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sushil will train in Russia and join the national team in Kazakhstan before the Worlds,” he added.

Jitender Kumar

Tomar had earlier justified WFI’s decision to offer a second chance to Jitender, saying he is a good wrestler and deserves to be in the World Championships team. The national federation’s generosity, however, has robbed Gulia of a chance to compete in the marquee event despite winning the trials in his weight category.

Jitender is not the only wrestler given more than one opportunity to book a berth in the squad. Women wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur made it to the team despite losing their trials in the Olympic weight categories after taking part in a second round of trials.

Interestingly, Jitender is also among three grapplers who will train in Russia for the Worlds. The other two are Bajrang and Sushil. Bajrang is already in Russia training with his Georgian coach Emzarios ‘Shako’ Bentinidis. Sushil will leave soon. A source close to Jitender confirmed that he has joined Bajrang in Russia and working with a physio to recover from injuries. “He left for Russia on Sunday. He has started working with Bajrang’s physio as the eye and elbow injuries will need at least 10 days to heal,” added the source.