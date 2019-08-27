Home Sport Other

Jitender makes most of second chance, trial winner Gulia loses out

 He lost to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the final of the 74kg category in the selection trials for the World Championships in New Delhi last week.

Published: 27th August 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: He lost to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the final of the 74kg category in the selection trials for the World Championships in New Delhi last week. The bitterly-fought bout saw Jitender Kumar sustain injuries in his left eye and elbow.Despite losing and also suffering injuries, Jitender is still in the India squad for the Worlds to be held in Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22. His inclusion came at the cost of Veer Dev Gulia, who had won the 79kg trials, but eventually lost to Jitender in a second trial in Sonepat on August 23.

“The final trial in 79kg was held in Sonepat where Jitender defeated Gulia. He will represent India in the World Championships,” confirmed Vinod Tomar, the assistant secretary of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). “A few wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Sushil will train in Russia and join the national team in Kazakhstan before the Worlds,” he added.

Jitender Kumar

Tomar had earlier justified WFI’s decision to offer a second chance to Jitender, saying he is a good wrestler and deserves to be in the World Championships team. The national federation’s generosity, however, has robbed Gulia of a chance to compete in the marquee event despite winning the trials in his weight category.

Jitender is not the only wrestler given more than one opportunity to book a berth in the squad. Women wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur made it to the team despite losing their trials in the Olympic weight categories after taking part in a second round of trials. 

Interestingly, Jitender is also among three grapplers who will train in Russia for the Worlds. The other two are Bajrang and Sushil. Bajrang is already in Russia training with his Georgian coach Emzarios ‘Shako’ Bentinidis. Sushil will leave soon. A source close to Jitender confirmed that he has joined Bajrang in Russia and working with a physio to recover from injuries. “He left for Russia on Sunday. He has started working with Bajrang’s physio as the eye and elbow injuries will need at least 10 days to heal,” added the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp