Raahul crowned champ of Talent Chess Academy meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With eight points out of a possible nine, Tamil Nadu’s VS Raahul won the first Talent Chess Academy open FIDE-rated tournament.The tournament saw three players finish with eight points, but fourth seed Raahul won with a better tie-break score. He received `1 lakh. West Bengal’s IM Sayantan Das came second, while IM Ramanathan Balasubramanian of Tamil Nadu came third. A total of 374 players participated in the five-day, nine-round Swiss-league format tournament. A total of `7.31 lakh was distributed among 115 prize winners.Final standings: 1. VS Raahul (TN, 8), 2. Das Sayantan (West Bengal, 8), 3. CM Rajarishi Karthi (TN, 8), 4. Ramnathan Balasubramaniam (TN, 7.5), 5. S Nitin (Railways, 7.5), 6. LR Srihari (TN, 7.5).

Abhinav cracks ton

Abhinav Rajesh’s 153 helped St Michael’s Academy beat St Bede’s Academy in the St Bede’s Trophy U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: St Michael’s Academy 299/3 in 30 ovs (Abhinav Rajesh 153) bt St Bede’s Academy 176/3 in 30 ovs (V Kamalesh Kumar 55, RK Naghul Pranav 52). Maharishi Vidya Mandir 110 in 26.3 ovs (A Kanishk 36; N Arfan Raghav 3/17, K Badri Sayee 3/27) lost to AVM Rajeshwari 112/0 in 12.4 ovs (M Mohith Singh 77 n.o, Badri Sayee 26 n.o). Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 84/7 in 30 ovs lost to Modern SSS 87/3 in 20 ovs. Chettinad Vidhyashram 167/6 in 30 ovs (V Aniruth 43, Shree Sanjai 69 n.o) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya 67/4 in 30 ovs (S Rama Subrmanian 25).

St Joseph’s champions

St Joseph’s College of Engineering got the better of Major Dr Jones Robert Hockey Academy 4-0 in the final of Thriveni Academy invitation hockey league held in Oragadam.

Deepak hits treble

Riding on Deepak’s three goals, St Paul’s HSS defeated Padma Seshadri 4-0 in the final of the first MCC-Murugappa Chennai city schools boys’ hockey meet.Special prizes: Best forward: Deepak (St Paul’s). Best midfielder: R Munvar (Madrasa E Azam). Best goalkeeper: B Naresh Kumar (Nazareth). Most promising player: K Jafar (Government High School, Manali). Player of the tournament: Ameer (Anjuman).

Kancheepuram carrom meet

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Carrom Training Centre (Nanganallur) conducted a district ranking tournament from August 23-25. The event was held under the aegis of Kancheepuram District Carrom Association, and saw 250 players in action.

Winners: Senior singles: Y Salim (DRBACTC). Non-medallist singles: KP Thennarasu (DRBACTC). Open doubles: Y Salim and M Siva (DRBACTC). Women’s singles: B Sobikha (NCC). U-14 boys: K Koushik (CDC). U-14 girls: J Akshya (CDC).