Cash on delivery for medallists

The sports ministry has cash awards for medal winners from the Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to PV Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

PV Sindhu and Kiren Rijiju along with Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father P V Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for Indian athletes who win medals in international events. Instead of applying and waiting for cash incentives from the government, they will get that as soon as they return to India. This was confirmed by top sources of the sports ministry on Tuesday.

Earllier in the day, Sindhu and coach Pullela
Gopichand met Union Sports Minister Kiren
Rijiju in New Delhi | s Senbagapandiyan/pti

The sports ministry has cash awards for medal winners from the Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Medals in big competitions such as the World Championship are also rewarded. Previously, successful athletes had to apply for this and were given the money at a function held once every year. Now, they will be given this as soon as they return to India.

It was also announced that medal winners in World Championships organised by the International Paralympic Committee as well as in events organised by the respective international sports federation will be eligible for cash awards from the government.

The first set of athletes who received cash awards under the revised guidelines were para-badminton players, who won 12 medals at the recent World Championship in Basel. Gold winners in singles were given Rs 20 lakh each, while silver and bronze fetched Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively. Under the previous arrangement, they would not have been eligible for it.

“We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country, they deserve to be rewarded for their hard work,” said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

