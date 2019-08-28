Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu: India’s most wanted

Monkey off her back, buoyant Sindhu to focus on not becoming predictable in Olympic build-up

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How busy is your schedule is often determined by how successful you are. If you glanced at PV Sindhu’s itinerary post her historic win at the World Championships in Switzerland on Sunday, you would probably be STARTLED. After landing in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, she met the Union sports minister and Prime Minister on Wednesday. 

She was then supposed to address a press conference in Hyderabad, at 3.30 pm. That didn’t happen, as it was announced she would fly to Vijayawada instead. The next update stated she will land in Hyderabad in a special flight at Begumpet Airport. After a long wait for the media personnel gathered outside, she touched down at around 7.45 pm, and headed straight for the Pullela Gopichand Academy in a cavalcade of six cars. Evading public eye through the blanket of the night’s darkness, she reached the academy in one hour.

“I have been waiting for this moment, and finally I have done it. I have no words to describe my feelings. I trained really hard and got this. I would like to thank my parents who have always been supportive, and Gopi sir,” the 24-year-old said.

Though it was heartening to see a sizeable crowd for Sindhu and chief national coach Gopichand’s arrival, it was also underwhelming, considering that most of those present belonged to media. Not much fanfare for an unprecedented event in India’s sporting history.

However, things like that hardly bother such champions. Reflecting on her ward’s achievement, Gopichand said: “It has been my dream for a long time. I always knew Sindhu could do it. It (the final) was almost like one of those grass court matches in tennis where someone with a big serve runs through the opponent.”

Before the triumph, Sindhu’s record of losing finals used to prompt a question time and again: “Do you have a phobia of the finals?” This time, no one uttered those words. “I was happy with the silver medals, but I always felt that something was missing. Last time when I missed it, it felt really bad. But with the support of Gopi sir,  I have been correcting my game and finally been able to do this,” the newly-crowned world champion opined.

With the monkey of a big win off her back, the star has now set sight on next year’s Olympic Games. Unlike the last edition, she will be the player to watch out for. “People will expect a lot more now. With this win, I will get a lot of confidence. In the women’s circuit, every player has a different style. You need to change accordingly. We can’t play the same game each time we step on to the court,” Sindhu remarked.
In preparation for the quadrennial extravaganza, Sindhu’s game will now have to change. “In the last Olympics, not a lot of people knew her. That will change this time. All the top players will have studied her game. So we need to draw strategy accordingly,” Gopichand noted.

