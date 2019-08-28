Home Sport Other

No NADA officials, but AFI assures dope check

Most of the World Championship bound athletes are campers and have been tested regularly.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

The women’s 5000m event in progress in Lucknow on Tuesday

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Despite the absence of National Anti-doping Agency (NADA) officials on the first day of the 59th Inter-State Athletics Championship here in Lucknow, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) planning commission chairman Lalit Bhanot said there is no need to worry about any athlete testing positive during the World Championship, which will be held in Doha.

“Most of the World Championship bound athletes are campers and have been tested regularly. There is nothing to worry about. Even for the rest, the government is understanding and we will find a way to make sure everything is in place,” Bhanot said.

The suspension of the National Dope-testing Laboratory is another headache that the AFI will have to deal with. The last date to send entries for the Worlds in Doha is September 6. Bhanot is confident it shouldn’t be a problem. 

“We will send it to laboratories abroad. It will be expensive. But there is nothing we can do about it. In six months, the suspension will be withdrawn and everything will be back to normal.”

Bhanot also said there is no need to panic about who will make the cut. He feels the relay team is sure to bring back a medal from Qatar. A lot has been spoken about the dip in the performance of star names like Hima Das. However, Bhanot feels it is only a matter of time before the elite athletes get back to their best.
While NADA officials were absent at the PAC Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, they will definitely be there to collect samples in the coming days, according to NADA director general Navin Aggarwal.

“I cannot tell you when exactly it will happen. But we will collect samples of athletes for sure. Samples can be collected after the event also,” he told this daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Anti-doping Agency Dope Check
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp