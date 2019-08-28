Home Sport Other

Sai Praneeth owes medal to training regimen and Arjuna boost

In many ways, B Sai Praneeth is a surprise package. His talent has never been questioned, but there was not much to show for it in his cabinet when it came to performance at the top level.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sai Praneeth B. of India hits a return during his men's singles semi-final match against Kento Momota of Japan at the Japan Open badminton tournament, a test event ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. (Photo | AFP)

Sai Praneeth (Photo | AFP)

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In many ways, B Sai Praneeth is a surprise package. His talent has never been questioned, but there was not much to show for it in his cabinet when it came to performance at the top level. The first time he surprised the nation was when he defeated the much-fancied Kidambi Srikanth to clinch a Super Series title two seasons ago.

However, the biggest surprise gift from him came when he ended a 36-year drought for India’s men’s singles shuttlers by clinching a bronze medal at the World Championships in Basel. Defeating two of the fiercest competitors in the game right now — Indonesians Jonathan Christie and Anthony Ginting — he grabbed what the nation had long been waiting for. Though he could not sustain the momentum against eventual champion and World No 1 Kento Momota of Japan in the semifinals, he had done enough to make people sit up and take notice.

Back in the city after the landmark effort, Sai Praneeth said: “It is a very special moment for me. To do something that had not been done in 36 years makes me really happy.”

Before the biggest tournament in the calendar began, there were few who gave a serious thought to Praneeth bringing back a medal. His most recent performance was a dismal first round exit at the Hyderabad Open, a tournament that does not even attract top names. However, an Arjuna award right before the World Championship boosted the 27-year-old’s confidence. “It (the Arjuna) came at the precise time. It gave me a lot of confidence to go out there and give my best.”

Asked whether he had thought of winning a medal, Praneeth said: “I did. But I knew that it would be very tough. Both the Indonesians have been performing really well throughout the season. Christie has been one of the most consistent players. But I had belief in my abilities.”

Shedding light on his training regime, Praneeth said that both Pullela Gopichand and new men’s singles coach Park Tae Sang’s methods helped him in achieving the feat. “His regime is endurance based. He keeps on telling me to build my endurance levels. Together with the methods of Gopichand sir, things have been working out well for me.”

There was also a hint of appreciation for former coach Mulyo Handoyo of Indonesia. “He was the one who introduced us to endurance-based training. It was tough for us in the beginning, but once we got used to it, we started seeing the results,” he said.

With just 11 more months to go for the Tokyo Olympics to commence, the unassuming shuttler has suddenly catapulted himself as one of the medal hopefuls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sai Praneeth Kidambi Srikanth Arjuna Awards
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp