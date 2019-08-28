Home Sport Other

World Cup: Indian shooters renew Olympic quota quest in Rio 

On the first day of competitions, setting the ball rolling will be world number one Apurvi Chandela and number two Anjum Moudgil, who have already secured quotas in the women's 10m air rifle.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Apurvi Chandela

World number one Apurvi Chandela (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: India's rifle and pistol shooters will renew their quest for 2020 Olympic quotas in the year's fourth World Cup beginning here from Wednesday.

A total of 16 quota places for Tokyo will be up for grabs in eight individual events.

A few comebacks and a few new faces maybe in focus as India look to add to the seven quotas they have won so far across the two disciplines.

On the first day of competitions, setting the ball rolling will be world number one Apurvi Chandela and number two Anjum Moudgil, who have already secured quotas in the women's 10m air rifle.

This is one of the two events -- the other being the men's 10m air pistol -- where India will only be fighting for medals, having already exhausted the maximum possible 'two berths per event per country'.

Promising youngster Elavenil Valarivan, who has won almost everything there is to win in her junior years, will also restart her search for a first senior World Cup medal in the same event as India's third entry.

She is still in her debut senior year and has a fourth-place finish in the first World Cup stage in New Delhi earlier in the year.

Qualification rounds for the men's 50m rifle 3 positions and the women's 25m pistol are also slated to begin on Wednesday with the women's air rifle being the only final of the day.

A 34-member Indian squad, including nine shooters in the non-competition MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) section, will be seen in action over six competition days.

India has already booked Olympic quotas through Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle women), Anjum Moudgil (10m air rifle women), Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol women), Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol women), Saurabh Chaudhary (10m air pistol men), Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol men) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m air rifle men).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian shooters Olympic quota Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics Apurvi Chandela Elavenil Valarivan
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp