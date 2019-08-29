Medals won by sportspersons reflect India's new passion: Narendra Modi

Home Sport Other

Last week, ace shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win gold at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the young Indian players who have brought laurels to the country by winning medals in various competitions in recent times.

Launching the 'Fit India Movement' at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium here, which was attended by various sports personalities and ministers, Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of National Sports Day and paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "My wishes to all of you on National Sports Day. It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spellbound," he said.

"Today is also the day to congratulate our young players, who are constantly giving new glory to the tricolour on the world stage."

"Be it badminton, tennis, athletics, boxing, wrestling or other sports, our players are giving new wings to our expectations and aspirations. The medals won by them are a result of their austerity and it is also a measure of new India's new passion and new confidence," he added.

India also won 12 medals, including three golds at the Para-Badminton World Championships which were also held in Switzerland.

National Sports Day is celebrated across the country every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chand.

Popularly known as 'The Wizard', Chand was instrumental in taking Indian hockey to greater heights under his talismanic leadership.

In a career which spanned 22 years, Dhyan Chand scored over 400 goals and led India to three Olympic gold medals.

