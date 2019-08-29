Home Sport Other

Shashank takes the limelight in school tournament

Shashank’s unbeaten century (122 n.o.) helped PS Senior Secondary School thrash St Bede’s Academy by 136 runs in the St Bede’s Trophy U-12 tournament.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

City’s J Michael Antony who took five wickets on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shashank’s unbeaten century (122 n.o.) helped PS Senior Secondary School thrash St Bede’s Academy by 136 runs in the St Bede’s Trophy U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: Maharishi Vidya Mandir 184 all out in 29.5 ovs (Kumara Krishna 34, Tharun Karthik 38, Paul Roshan 5/16) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 185/1 in 21.5 ovs (S Kamesh 111 n.o.). PSBB (KK Nagar) 199/7 in 30 ovs (Sugirth Raja 33, R Sidarth 46, N Sachin 50) bt Bhavan’s  Rajaji Vidyashram 27 all out in 14.2 ovs (N Sachin 3/4). PS SSS 274/1 in 30 ovs (Ashwath Raghavan 78, Shashank 122 n.o.) bt St Bede’s Academy 138/9 in 30 ovs (RK Naghul Pranav 43). Jawahar Vidyalaya 75 all out in 25 ovs lost to Don Bosco MHSS (Egmore) 76/9 in 23.3 ovs (A Raghav 31, Harish Jayakar 3/3).

DG Vaishnav bag title
DG Vaishnav College won the 87th Bertram Memorial volleyball tournament by winning all the three matches in the league. 
Results: Volleyball: Final standings: 1. DG Vaishnav College, 2. Loyola College, 3. Panimalar EC, 4. St Joseph’s CoE. Basketball: Jeppiar IoT (Chennai) 78 (Daniel 27 points) bt GTN Arts College (Chennai) 42 (Karthick 17); SRMIST  89 (Tamilselvam 33) bt PSG Arts college (Coimbatore) 74 (Gerad 27); Loyola Whites (Chennai) 60 (Lokesh 12) bt DG Vaishnav College 36 (Esath 10); Madras Christian College 71 bt Bishop Heber College (Trichy) 31.

Harishankar shines
ND Harishankar’s 81 helped Combined Districts post 183 in 70.5 overs against City on the first day of the City vs Combined Districts under-19 match played at Sri Ramakrishna College grounds, Coimbatore. In reply, City were 43 for 3 at stumps.
Brief scores: Combined Districts 183 in 70.5 ovs (ND Harishankar 81, R Vivek 40, J Michael Antony 5/30, P Vidyuth 3/43) vs City 43/3 in 15 ovs.

Junior athletic meet
About 3500 athletes will be taking part in the Jay Won 34th Tamil Nadu inter-district junior athletic championship from August 30 to September 1 at the JN Stadium. Boys and girls will be seen in action in the U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20 segments. Athletes who impress will be selected for the 31st south zone junior athletics meet to be held in Udupi on September 14 and 15. They will also get a chance to compete in the 17th Federation Cup national junior athletics championship to be held at Thiruvanamalai from September 24 to 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil School Cricket
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp