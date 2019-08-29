Shashank takes the limelight in school tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shashank’s unbeaten century (122 n.o.) helped PS Senior Secondary School thrash St Bede’s Academy by 136 runs in the St Bede’s Trophy U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: Maharishi Vidya Mandir 184 all out in 29.5 ovs (Kumara Krishna 34, Tharun Karthik 38, Paul Roshan 5/16) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 185/1 in 21.5 ovs (S Kamesh 111 n.o.). PSBB (KK Nagar) 199/7 in 30 ovs (Sugirth Raja 33, R Sidarth 46, N Sachin 50) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 27 all out in 14.2 ovs (N Sachin 3/4). PS SSS 274/1 in 30 ovs (Ashwath Raghavan 78, Shashank 122 n.o.) bt St Bede’s Academy 138/9 in 30 ovs (RK Naghul Pranav 43). Jawahar Vidyalaya 75 all out in 25 ovs lost to Don Bosco MHSS (Egmore) 76/9 in 23.3 ovs (A Raghav 31, Harish Jayakar 3/3).

DG Vaishnav bag title

DG Vaishnav College won the 87th Bertram Memorial volleyball tournament by winning all the three matches in the league.

Results: Volleyball: Final standings: 1. DG Vaishnav College, 2. Loyola College, 3. Panimalar EC, 4. St Joseph’s CoE. Basketball: Jeppiar IoT (Chennai) 78 (Daniel 27 points) bt GTN Arts College (Chennai) 42 (Karthick 17); SRMIST 89 (Tamilselvam 33) bt PSG Arts college (Coimbatore) 74 (Gerad 27); Loyola Whites (Chennai) 60 (Lokesh 12) bt DG Vaishnav College 36 (Esath 10); Madras Christian College 71 bt Bishop Heber College (Trichy) 31.

Harishankar shines

ND Harishankar’s 81 helped Combined Districts post 183 in 70.5 overs against City on the first day of the City vs Combined Districts under-19 match played at Sri Ramakrishna College grounds, Coimbatore. In reply, City were 43 for 3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Combined Districts 183 in 70.5 ovs (ND Harishankar 81, R Vivek 40, J Michael Antony 5/30, P Vidyuth 3/43) vs City 43/3 in 15 ovs.

Junior athletic meet

About 3500 athletes will be taking part in the Jay Won 34th Tamil Nadu inter-district junior athletic championship from August 30 to September 1 at the JN Stadium. Boys and girls will be seen in action in the U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20 segments. Athletes who impress will be selected for the 31st south zone junior athletics meet to be held in Udupi on September 14 and 15. They will also get a chance to compete in the 17th Federation Cup national junior athletics championship to be held at Thiruvanamalai from September 24 to 26.