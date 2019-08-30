Home Sport Other

Focus on fitness as TN look to turn the tide

As of now, there is only one national camper among all four teams (senior men’s, women’s, junior men’s and women’s) — S Karthi, a midfielder who is part of the core junior team.

Published: 30th August 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Navy beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-2 | d sampathkumar

By Swaroop Swaminathan 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IT’S about 15 years since the last time a Tamil Nadu player donned the national jersey. In the last decade, players from the state have found the going tough when trying to break into even the age-group sides. As of now, there is only one national camper among all four teams (senior men’s, women’s, junior men’s and women’s) — S Karthi, a midfielder who is part of the core junior team.

To try and redress this anomaly, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) has turned its eye towards modern fitness methods to help players compete at the national level. For starters, they selected the 18 for the All India-MCC Murugappa Gold Cup after putting all the probables through a yo-yo test. Even though the average across the board is four points below the national team (19 and 23), Sekar J Manoharan, president of HUTN, says it will improve. “We selected the entire 18 on merit,” he said.

“Even though there is a big gap between our yo-yo mark and the Indian benchmark, we will have incremental improvements.”

The team management have zeroed in on fitness as they think there is a yawning gap between their standard and the accepted benchmark. They also believe they have a strong group of boys coming through the system. Coach T Charles Dixon claimed that David John, when he was in the city, had suggested to him that they might pick four from HUTN into the core group. “In the end, not a single player made the journey,” Dixon rued. 

Results: Indian Navy 3-2 HUTN; Bengaluru Hockey Association 4-2 Punjab National Bank. Friday’s matches: Railway Sports Promotion Board vs HUTN; Indian Air Force vs BHA; Central Secretariat vs Indian Navy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp