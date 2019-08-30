Home Sport Other

Hari helps Trotters reach last four

C Hari Nishaanth’s 90 helped Globe Trotters beat MCC in the fifth round of the TNCA-VAP Trophy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: C Hari Nishaanth’s 90 helped Globe Trotters beat MCC in the fifth round of the TNCA-VAP Trophy. From Group A, MRC ‘A’ and Vijay CC qualified for the semifinals. Globe Trotters and Alwarpet made the cut from Group B.

NS Chaturved scored
a hundred

At IC-Guru Nanak: IC-Vijay CC 218/7 in 50 ovs (J Kousik 44, Shahrukh Khan 42 n.o) bt IC-Grand Slam 200 in 49.1 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 97, Rahil Shah 3/41). At CPT-IP: India Pistons vs Sanmar-Jolly Rovers match abandoned due to wet outfield. At VB Nest: Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 288/5 in 50 ovs (NS Chaturved 104, S Arun 65) bt AG’s Office 204/9 in 50 ovs (S Parameeswaran 60, M Ashwin 4/36). At MAC: MRF-Globe Trotters 284/8 in 50 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 90, Akshay Srinivasan 3/41) bt MCC 249/9 in 50 ovs (Maan K Bafna 3/33). At SRMC: Nelson 156 in 43.2 ovs (U Sasidev 50, S Aravind 5/32) lost to Swaraj 157/2 in 31.2 ovs (S Aravind 96 n.o). At SSN: Sanmar-Alwarpet 282/6 in 50 ovs (R Kavin 64, R Rohit 4/71) bt Kalpathi-Young Stars 245 in 47.1 ovs (U Vishal 76, Sanjay Yadav 5/34).

City bag lead
S Sri Abisek’s 103 and Vikram Satheesh’s 107 enabled City to bag a lead of 154 runs over Combined Districts on Day 2 of their U-19 match in Coimbatore.

Binny shines
Man of the match V Binny Hinn’s 40 helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat Nellai Nadar in the semifinals of the St Bede’s Trophy U-12 tournament.

State table tennis
S Preyesh of CPS beat S Karthikeyan of RTTA 11-6, 11-5, 11-9 in the boys’ quarters of the state table tennis championship. G Varun, D Vishwa and P Raghuram were the other players to reach the last four. In the girls’ section, M Nithyashree, N Ashika, J Maria Ancy and M Yazhini reached the semifinals.

