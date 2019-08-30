Home Sport Other

Preparation over decoration for Bajrang

My focus is on Worlds as it will serve as an Olympic qualifier,” Bajrang, who won silver in the previous edition in Budapest, told this newspaper.

CHENNAI: Even as other Indian athletes were basking in awards glory at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, wrestler Bajrang Punia was undergoing a rigorous training regimen more than 3,000km away from the national capital, in Vladikavkaz (Russia).

Despite being nominated for Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour in the country, the World No 1 65kg wrestler decided to skip the ceremony to concentrate on training ahead of World Championships. The first qualifying event for 2020 Olympics will be held in Kazakhstan from September 14 to 22.

“Who doesn’t like to receive the award from the President? Had I decided to stay back in the country, I would have missed out on training ahead of World Championships. I have already been nominated for the award, so I need to look forward. My focus is on Worlds as it will serve as an Olympic qualifier,” Bajrang, who won silver in the previous edition in Budapest, told this newspaper.

What makes the occasion more memorable for the 25-year-old grappler is the controversy that surrounded the award previous year. Ignored for the honour despite clinching gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, Bajrang had threatened to move the court. India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu received the award in 2018. Given the ugly face-off he’d had with the sports ministry, the recognition this year may have come as a big relief for the Haryana wrestler. Choosing not to dwell in the past, Bajrang is concentrating on the upcoming event and working on his weaknesses.

“Leg defence is something I am working on at the moment, along with coach Emzarios Bentinidis. I also have this tendency of conceding points in the beginning. So the plan is not to lose those.”

Bajrang is the only Indian with two Worlds medals: a 60kg bronze in 2013 and a 65kg silver last year. Eager to complete a full set in the event, Bajrang now wants to win a gold for the country and also book a Tokyo berth.

