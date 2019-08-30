PV Sindhu and Sumit Nagal: Touch of past in power of present

Pradeep Magazine By

Express News Service

Two recent events, though not comparable in terms of what the players achieved, somehow showed in multiple ways how time has stood still for India in the sporting arena. We may have won more medals, produced world champions and done increasingly better on the world stage with passing years, but somehow, for a country of our size and numbers, we are overwhelmingly underachievers.

We are a country short in achievements and loud in proclaiming rare accomplishments as a sign of greatness. This is understandable, given our poor record that gets reflected in the fact that we have so far won just a lone individual gold medal in the history of the Olympic Games.

Our infrastructure has beco­me better, there is more awareness of the tangible and intangible benefits of physical ac­tivities and our success rate in international events has improved. We could well be, as many optimists predict, on the cusp of becoming a sporting powerhouse, which we still are not.

It is a long trek ahead, but the tough path gets illuminated and hope sparkles when the likes of PV Sindhu appear on the horizon. Yes, as the cliché goes, we can do it, when we watch one of us getting crowned world champion in a popular sport like badminton.

Yet, it was a week that transported me to the late seventies and early eighties era while watching Sindhu smashing her way to a one-sided win and Sumit Nagal scurrying around the court trying to stay afloat against Roger Federer, the greatest sporting figure of our times, if not of the century. That was the time when India found its first real world champion in Prakash Padukone, while Vijay Amritraj first and later Ramesh Krishnan were blazing a new trail on the demanding international tennis circuit.

The lithe, nimble Prakash with his dribbles at the net and the deceptive angles of his smashes, was as tricky and difficult to read as the mind of a sorcerer. His mastery over his craft took him to the pinnacle, something no Indian had achieved in any sport before him. That was also the time when the future of Indian tennis appeared bright and full of promise. The lanky Vijay was being touted as a potential world beater, expected to better his predecessor Ramanathan Krishnan’s achievements. Vijay, unlike most Indians, had more power and speed and was less reliant on those subtle artifices, so characteristic of the Krishnans.

If Ramanathan was the touch artist that took him to two Wimbledon semifinals, his son Ramesh wielded his racquet like a treacherous weapon, which spun a web of confusion in his opponent’s mind. It was impossible to read in which direction the ball would come back from his gentle pushes that left the spectators enthralled and opponents bemused. Disappointingly, Vijay could never fulfil his potential and Ramesh lacked the strength and power to supplement his magical skills to reach the very top.

Though India did have Pullela Gopichand later in badminton and Leander Paes in tennis to keep hopes alive, somehow the nineties and the first decade of the 21st century could never match the heady feelings of the Prakash-Amrithraj-Ramesh era.

To watch Sindhu demolish her opponents with power and not subtle, deft touches, was an unusual sight. Indians are supposed to kill their opponents with minimum of power and maximum deception. Not Sindhu, who demonstrated a facet of her game that relied more on muscle and power, a trait missing in most Indians.

A couple of days later, the very idea of an Indian taking on Federer on the centre court of the US Open, even in the first round, was a thrilling moment in itself.

Unlike the Vijay-Ramesh era, we live in an era of live television that provides thrilling moments instantaneously.

Nagal did not disappoint. He surpassed expectations by winning a set. More importantly, he did not appear overawed and there were many moments where he unleashed a forehand winner that even Federer would have been proud of.

Nagal is no Sindhu and his lack of a few inches could well limit his serve speeds and power, much as it happened with Ramesh. But for the time being let us celebrate the arrival of a badminton world champion and a promising tennis career. The 22-year-old Nagal, as Federer put it, has the makings of a solid, consistent singles player, something which Indian tennis has been long waiting for.