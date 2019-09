India star Chhangte signs for Chennaiyin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC signed 22-year-old winger Lallianzuala Chhangte on Friday. The India international had a two-year spell with Delhi Dynamos and a trial with Norwegian club Viking.

Title for Shamini

K Shamini of IOC defeated S Selena Deepthi of Jawahar 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 in the women’s final of the IOC-Tamil Nadu state table tennis championship.

Results: (all finals): Men: E Prabhakaran (SRSA) bt S Nikhil 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9. Boys: Junior: D Vishwa (KTTC) bt S Preyesh (CPS) 11-5, 10-12, 8-11, 3-11, 11-6, 13-11.Women: K Shamini (IOC) bt S Selena Deepthi (Jawahar) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6. Girls: Junior: M Nithyashree (Ch Ach) bt M Yazhini (Jawahar) 7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7.

Dhyan-Karthick advance

Dhyan and Karthick of Cue Zone beat Dharshan and Hemanth of Smart Shooters 59-50, 50-9 in the Madras United Club non-medallist doubles snooker tournament.

Results: Imran/Aslam (Smart Shooters) bt Mahesh/Hitesh (Cue Zone) 57- 21, 65-35; Arjun/Shoaib (Q Ball City) bt Murtuza Nazmi/Syed Ejaz (Haddows) 63-43, 54-14; Sainath/Jonny (Cue Zone) bt Shahjahan/Yadhav (YMCA Kilpauk) 57-34, 70-37; Dhyan/Karthick (Cue Zone) bt Dharshan/Hemanth (Smart Shooters) 59-50, 50-9; Sathish/Nirmal Vel (TNCA) bt Yeshwanth/Nishant (Masse) 53-36, 57-19; D Ganesh/P Arvind (MUC) bt Raj/Pradeep (Impact) 65-53, 66-24; Elangovan/Ramachandran (YMCA Esplanade) bt Saravanan/Ricky (Smart Shooters) 37- 45, 55-40, 47-27.

Mokit cracks fifty

RS Mokit Hariharan’s stubborn effort (76 batting) enabled Combined Districts to post 351 for 8 in 86 overs in their second essay against City on Day 3 of their U-19 match in Coimbatore.

Brief scores: Combined Districts 183 and 351/8 in 86 in ovs (Boopathi Vaishnakumar 66, RS Mokit Hariharan 76 batting; P Vidyuth 3/72) vs City 337 in 97.5 ovs.

Arjun steals limelight

S Arjun (66; 3/20) helped St Bede’s beat Chettinad Vidyashram by 69 runs in the St Bede’s Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 168/6 in 30 ovs (S Arjun 66) bt Chettinad Vidyashram 99 all out in 28.3 ovs (Shailesh Dev 3/9. MoM: S Arjun (St Bede’s). Best batsman: Abhinav Rajesh (St Michael’s). Best bowler: B Sandeep (Chettinad). Player of the tournament: Shailesh (St Bede’s).

MOP Vaishnav win

MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the basketball title in the ‘A’ Zone level tournament organised by University of Madras, at DG Vaishnav College.