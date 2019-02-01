Home Sport Other

Divya takes pole position after double delight in chess meet

WIM Divya Deshmukh snatched sole lead with 4.5 points after Round 6 of the Velammal AICF Woman Grandmaster round robin chess meet.

Published: 01st February 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Divya Deshmukh beat Varshini V & Franco Valencia Angela | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: WIM Divya Deshmukh snatched sole lead with 4.5 points after Round 6 of the Velammal AICF Woman Grandmaster round robin chess meet. There were two rounds on Thursday and the Nagpur girl beat Varshini V and Franco Valencia Angela. Following Divya on four points were Osmak Lulija, Olga Babiy (both Ukraine) and Michelle Catherina of India.

Round 6 (Indians unless specified): Osmak Iulija (Ukr, 4) bt Munguntuul Batkhuyag (Mon, 3.5); Varshini V (2) drew with Saloni Sapale (2); Franco Valencia Angela (Col, 1) lost to Divya Deshmukh (4.5); Nakhbayeva Guliskhan (Kaz, 3) bt Michelle Catherina (4); Uuriintuya  Uurtsaikh (Mon, 3) bt Chandreyee Hajra (1.5); Olga Babiy (Ukr, 4) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (3.5).

Sanjay cracks ton

TA Sanjay’s unbeaten 115 helped DAV Boys SSS beat Maharishi Vidya Mandir in the TNCA City Schools U-16 meet for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.
Brief scores: Vidya Mandir A 198/8 in 50 ov (John Tarun George 41, K Vijay Priyadarshan 30, S Athreya Sudarshan 30, Sanjay Thirugnanasambandam 3/36) lost to Don Bosco MHSS A 202/3 in 44.1 ovs (B Jeswin Bradman 79 n.o). St Bede’s AIHSS A 250/8 in 50 ovs (Manav Parakh 91, Sai Kiran Ramesh Babu 41, K Shantanu 4/47) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS A 173/9 in 50 ovs (A Arun Selvam 50). DAV Boys SSS 257/6 in 50 ovs (TA Sanjay 115 n.o, B Kishore 50, VJ Lakshnan 3/43) bt Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS 127 in 37 ovs (Niley R Jain 47, Darsh Munoth 4/30). PSBB A 174 in 47.5 ovs (TV Chaithanya 42, P Akarsh 37, Adittya Varadharajan 4/31, Samanth Narayan 3/35) lost to The PSBB Millennium School A 175/4 in 37 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 82 n.o, Adittya Varadharajan 40).

Aaron vs Tharakesh final

Aaron Niranjan, 13, beat fifth seed Adhirit Awal 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the boys’ semifinals at the PV Viswanath Memorial U-16 tennis championship.
Semifinal results: Boys: Tharakesh Ashokar bt Krishna Priyan 6-4, 6-4; Aaron Niranjan bt Adhirit Awal 7-6, 7-5. Girls: Kundana Sri bt Abinaya Catlyn 6-3, 6-1; Janani Ramesh bt Joel Nichole 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Harshini honoured

Athlete Harshini Saravanan received the ‘top individual performer’ award at the prize distribution ceremony on the 27th Sports Day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women. S Pushpa won the ‘excellence in basketball’ award. Awards were given to the inter-departmental winners in various disciplines and faculty members as well. The overall trophy was won by the department of B Com (shift 2, accounting and finance). They also won the awards for aerobics. The best march-past award went to the department of food science and management. Olympian Sebastian Xavier gave away the prizes.

Murphy Memorial football

Loyola Whites entered the final of 20th Murphy Memorial football tournament. Loyola beat St Joseph’s College (Trichy) 3-0. Madras Christian College beat Jeppiaar Engineering College 2-0 in the others semifinal.

