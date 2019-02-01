Home Sport Other

No cakewalk in All England even without Carolina Marin, says PV Sindhu

The All England Championship is to be held from March 6 and Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu feels she would have to give her 100 per cent there in order to win the women's singles title.

Published: 01st February 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu (Photo | Twitter)

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu Thursday said it won't be an easy outing for her at the upcoming All England championship even in the expected absence of injured reigning Olympic Champion, Carolina Marin.

The All England Championship is to be held from March 6 and Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu feels she would have to give her 100 per cent there in order to win the women's singles title.

"We have the nationals and then we have the All England Championships. It (All England) is one of the biggest tournaments and I hope I give my best, play well and I know it is not going to be easy.

I think we have to be at our 100 per cent," said Sindhu here after being named as the brand ambassador of life insurance company PNB Metlife.

"After that we have couple of Super Series and then we start with our Olympic qualifications this year, where we will have to keep ourselves fit and healthy," Sindhu told reporters.

Coach Vimal Kumar had remarked that with Spaniard Carolina out, it was a good chance for Sindhu and another top Indian woman shuttler Saina Nehwal at the All England Championship.

But Sidhu begged to differ saying there would be other top players in the fray.

"She (Marin) had a knee surgery. Definitely a sad moment, but injuries are part of life. Definitely, she will comeback stronger. I hope for a speedy recovery (for Marin)."

"I just can't say it is a good chance. Definitely, it is not going to be easy. Because as I said the top 10 to 15 players are of the same standard. If one just goes off (not competing), you cannot think that it's going to be an easy draw or it's going to be a cakewalk. No! "Every match is equally tough because every player has a different style of play.

Now the Chinese are doing really well - Chen Yufei, H E Bingjiao, and from Korea Sung Ji Hyun, and Ratchanok Intanon (from Thailand) are doing well.

So there are a couple of players from every country who are doing really well," she explained.

Marin, reigning World Champion, will be out of action for at least six months after she suffered a leg injury in the Indonesia Masters final against Saina and had to undergo surgery.

Meanwhile, Sindhu is aiming to win some more Super Series titles.

"Definitely, want to win some of the Super Series, keep myself fit and healthy and prepare well. Nothing specific," she responded to a query about her plans for 2019.

Sindhu ended 2018 on a high after winning the World Tour Finals.

"I am very happy 2018 has ended on a very good note. But 2018 is over, now it is 2019. It is a fresh year, new year and new resolutions, and I hope that I will just give my best and just play my game, improve a lot more. I am quite confident but I shouldn't be over-confident in that way, thinking that I can win against anybody, as I said."

"I think on that particular day, whoever plays well and gives their best is the winner. I feel the top 1 to 10 players are of same standard in the world. Each point is very important. You just can't think that this opponent is easy, can just play lightly at the start and then catch up," she noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp