Abisek’s century helps St Bede’s A overcome PSBB Millennium

Riding on Sri Abisek’s 119, St Bede’s AIHSS A defeated PSBB Millennium School A in the TNCA City Schools’ U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on Sri Abisek’s 119, St Bede’s AIHSS A defeated PSBB Millennium School A in the TNCA City Schools’ U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy on Friday. Adittya Varadharajan’s 101 for PSBB Millennium went in vain.

Brief scores: DAV Boys SSS 126 in 48.5 ovs (Advaith Prahalad 3/26) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS A 127/2 in 27 ovs. PSBB Millennium School A 219 in 48.4 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 101; RS Sushant Sriram 3/25) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS A 220/2 in 41.1 ovs (S Sri Abisek 119, A Badrinath 81 n.o). Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS 119 in 44.1 ovs (A Hannel Steve Delwyn 4/23, X Joel Rosario 3/33) lost to Don Bosco MHSS A 120/0 in 20 ovs (YJ Yuvaraj Jaiswal 64 n.o). AVM Rajeswari MHSS A 263/7 in 50 ovs (J Sam Immanuel Lazar 81, B Balakumar 57) bt PSBB SSS A 182 in 44.5 ovs (AB Dhiyash 61; B Balakumar 4/29).

Under-10 schools cricket

Ashwath Ragavan’s unbeaten 72 propelled PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, to victory against Sir Mutha Senior Secondary School, Chetpet, in the Gatti Memorial inter-school U-10 tournament.
Brief scores: PS SSS 126/2 in 10 ovs (Ashwath Ragavan 72 n.o) bt Sir Mutha SSS 48/4 in 10 ovs. Don Bosco MHSS A 105/0 in 10 ovs bt Maharishi SSS 27/7 in 10 ovs. PSBB Millenium School 74/5 in 10 ovs bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 41/5 in 10 ovs. PSBB SSS 79/2 in 10 ovs bt DAV SSS 69/4 in 10 ovs.

Mar Gregorios triumph
Mar Gregorios College won the 8th Thiruvallur-Stag inter-college knockout T20 meet by beating Veltech High Tech.
Brief scores: Mar Gregorios College 175/1 in 20 ovs (S Surya 76 n.o, V Dinesh Kumar 60) bt Veltech High Tech 87 in 19.3 ovs (M Sudharshan 3/15).
Shrikrishna, Anupama win
Tamil Nadu’s S Shrikrishna won the senior and junior national billiards titles in Indore. In the senior category, the 18-year-old beat Dhvaj Haria 154-116, 150-128, 152- 25, 151-38, 152-140. R Anupama of Tamil Nadu beat Mariam Agnish to win the sub-junior girls’ billiards title.

Tharakesh, Kundana champs
Tharakesh Ashokar and Kundana Sri won the boys’ and girls’ titles in the PV Viswanath Memorial U-16 tennis meet. Tharakesh Ashokar beat Aaron Niranjan 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Kundana beat Janani Ramesh 6-2, 6-3. 
MCC crowned best
Madras Christian College won the 20th Murphy Memorial football meet by defeating Loyola College 1-0 in the final.
Final: MCC 1 bt Loyola College 0. Third place: Jeppiaar Engineering College 2 bt St Joseph’s College Trichy 0.

Avinash clinches gold
S Avinash, a seventh standard student of Velammal Main School, Mogappair, claimed a gold medal in the individual Kumite event in the 4th CSIKA State Karate Championship.

