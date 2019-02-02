Home Sport Other

First serve: Volley’s turn to enter the league of spectacles

Numbers matter. That’s one of the reasons why the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) will make its entry into the growing list of franchise-based, televised sports events in India.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Pro Volleyball League starts at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi, on Saturday

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Numbers matter. That’s one of the reasons why the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) will make its entry into the growing list of franchise-based, televised sports events in India. It’s estimated that around 22 million from the country had tuned in to watch volleyball at last year’s Asian Games. For the 2016 Olympics, this figure was 54.3 million.

Encouraged by these and expecting a spontaneous response from the crowds, the PVL kicks off in a place which doesn’t quite breathe volleyball, but spends a significant amount of time watching it. Fittingly, local franchise Kochi Blue Spikers will face U Mumba Volley in the opening match of the inaugural edition on Saturday.

Broadcasters are hopeful of grabbing eyeballs, finding a new market and audience. Players, too, are expecting good response. “In the last edition of the senior nationals held in Calicut, ticket prices were `500. Even then, people used to come from Kochi and Trivandrum to watch the matches. That is how popular it is,” said Aaron Pereira, who represented Goa at the nationals said.

It remains to be seen what kind of response PVL gets. According to the organisers, a total of 2227 seats have been allotted for spectators at the venue and all tickets for the first match have been sold out. Eleven cameras will be used to beam the league live across the country.

From February 2 to 13, there will be one match in Kochi every day. All matches will be on television. “It’s less than a month. We can only see this is as a first step. Maybe people concerned are testing the feasibility of it,” Pereira said.

Like any other league, marquee players are the star attractions. David Lee, who is one of the legends of the game, is one of them.

The American who won the Olympic gold in 2008 will be in action for the Kochi Blue Spikers against U Mumba. Tomislav Coskovic is the marquee player for U Mumba. At 39, he is one of the most experienced players in the league.

It is not a surprise that these players are eagerly awaiting the start of the league. “Finally, the moment we were waiting for has arrived. The league is a much-needed boost as it gives us a platform to compete with the best in the world. I hope the fans take to the league in a fitting manner,” said Kochi Blue Spikers captain Mohan Ukkrapandian.

Dipesh Sinha, the captain of U Mumba, is equally upbeat. “The league is ensuring that upcoming talent gets a chance to rub shoulders with the best in business. It couldn’t have been more challenging than to start the league playing against the home team, but we are prepared for it,” said Sinha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro Volleyball League Kochi Blue Spikers 2016 Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp