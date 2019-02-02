Home Sport Other

Helping hand, but no land for sepak takraw

Not many know that there is a sport called sepak takraw. Displaying gravity-defying skills, players use feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across a net.

Published: 02nd February 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

ISTAF secretary general Abdul Halim Bin Kader in Hyderabad on Friday

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not many know that there is a sport called sepak takraw. Displaying gravity-defying skills, players use feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across a net. Using hands is prohibited. They get a point if the ball hits the ground on the opponents’ side of the court. 

India’s recent performances have encouraged International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) to extend a helping hand. After bronze at the 2017 World Cup in this city, the Indian men’s team made history at last year’s Asian Games by clinching the country’s first medal (bronze) in the competition. The team had spent two months in Thailand — a powerhouse in this sport — as part of preparations. But despite the world body willing to offer technical support for an academy, authorities in India are up against a roadblock. “The way India played at Asiad surprised everyone. If proper facilities are provided to athletes, I am quite sure that gold at the next edition will be a possibility,” said ISTAF secretary general Abdul Halim Bin Kader. 

Kader, who hails from Singapore, said that ISTAF is ready to provide “world-class” technical support, if India opens an academy that trains players and referees under one roof. “India needs an academy where all people associated with the game are trained together. If a project like that comes up, ISTAF guarantees that the world’s best coaches and other training staff will be provided.” 

But in a chat with this daily, Sepak Takraw Federation of India president SR Prem Raj rued the lack of space for such a facility. At this moment, there are quite a few national camps in states like Assam, Tripura and Goa. That there are none in Southern India prompted officials to plan for an academy in Hyderabad.
“The game is being regularly promoted in Telangana. The girls here are especially talented. If we have proper infrastructure here, a lot of events can be hosted without any trouble. As of now, there is no space for such a facility. It is in the state government’s hands to grant us some land. If we get it, building the academy won’t take much time.”

Goa to host World Cup

India hosted the ISTAF World Cup in November 2017. Kader announced on Friday that Goa will host this year’s World Cup (regu and quadrant) in October.  Efforts are also being made to get the sport a nod from International Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Federation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Sepaktakraw Federation ISTAF 2017 World Cup Sepak takraw

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp