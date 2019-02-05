Home Sport Other

Innovations add pizzazz to Pro Volleyball League

New rules are brought in to make the league more appealing and along with laser lights, drums and loud music, this is the T20 of volleyball.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the match between Black Hawks Hyderabad and Ahmedabad Defenders in the Pro Volleyball League in Kochi on Monday.

Action from the match between Black Hawks Hyderabad and Ahmedabad Defenders in the Pro Volleyball League in Kochi on Monday. (A Sanesh | EPS)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: IS it sports or entertainment? The Pro Volleyball League is more of sportainment, where entertainment value tops the agenda. New rules are brought in to make the league more appealing and along with laser lights, drums and loud music, this is the T20 of volleyball. Purists may have reservations when it comes to these alterations and players are still getting a hang of it. But organisers say that the idea is to generate interest — especially among the TV audience.

On Monday, Black Hawks Hyderabad beat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 (15-11, 13-15,15-11, 14-15, 15-9) at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The game went down to the wire where the new rules made a difference.

Five sets mandatory

This is one of the major tweaks. It’s not the standard best of five sets anymore. The teams have to play all five sets even if they are 3-0 up. If a team wins 5-0, they earn three points while any other win will yield two. In the opening match, Kochi Spikers were leading 3-0, ensuring victory. They also took the fourth set. But U Mumba Volley denied them three points by winning the fifth.

ALSO READ: The brain behind Pro Volleyball League

In the second match, Calicut Heroes won by the same scoreline and bagged two points. The anticipation and thrill of whether a team can pull off a 5-0 rout is the reason behind this innovation.

Super point

Super point is a concept that players are yet to get a hang of. Out of the six teams who have played so far, Kochi Spikers were the team who couldn’t get their Super point strategy right. Firmly in control of most of the sets, they called for Super point, where winning the point will yield two. Losing it will hand the opponents a point, while you concede a point.

ALSO READ: Support for Kochi team has been very positive, says Mohan Ukkrapandian

“These are new rules for us. They make the game interesting. At the international level, it’s different but we have to get used to it,” Kochi Spikers captain Mohan Ukkrapandian said after the game against U Mumba Volley. In the match between Black Hawks Hyderabad and Ahmedabad Defenders, this rule came into play multiple times, especially in the second set. It turned out to be the second closest set at 15-13, which eventually went in favour of Ahmedabad.

Super serve

This is the hardest one to pull off. Super serve is, in essence, an ace where the ball shouldn’t hit a rival player. A successful one gives the team two points and doesn’t involve risks like that of the Super point.
Only a few have pulled it off so far. Karthik A and Jerome of Calicut Heroes and Ahmedabad’s Dilip Koiwal and Amit Kumar managed to do so. “Normally, I wouldn’t like the two-point system but tonight I liked it,” Hyderabad captain Carson Clark said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PVL Pro Volleyball League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp