Shyam and Tejaswini bag top prize

The top two players from the two categories will represent Tiruvallur district in the state open and girls’ championship to be held in Chennai and Nagapattinam, respectively.

Published: 06th February 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Shyam Kumar of Velammal Surapet and G Tejaswini of Velammal West won the U-17 boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively, at the U-9 and U-17 chess selection meet, organised by Tiruvallur District CA. The top two players from the two categories will represent Tiruvallur district in the state open and girls’ championship to be held in Chennai and Nagapattinam, respectively.

Standings: Boys: U-9: 1. S Sai Sarvesh (6/6); 2. R Danvanth (5). U-17: 1. M Shyam Kumar (5.5/6); 2. P Yutesh (5.5). Girls: U-9: 1. V Sagana Priya (5/6); 2. AK Sayshitha (4). U-17: 1. G Tejaswini (5/6); 2. CN Rakshana (4).

St Joseph’s bag title

The St Joseph’s College of Engineering women’s volleyball team beat PSGR Krishnammal College For Women, Coimbatore, 25-17, 25-15 to bag the Yugam Trophy, organised by Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore.

Inter-school football

The inaugural 64-team BOOST-Chennaiyin FC Football Championship kicked off at the Doveton School Ground, with Madras Christian College HSS registering wins in U-13 and U-15 sections.

U-15: Sathyamoorthy HS 4 bt Baktavatsalam Vidyashram 0; Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 1 bt Wesley HSS 0; Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan KK Nagar 0 (2) lost to Chinmaya Vidyalaya Anna Nagar 0 (4); Madras Christian College HSS 3 bt Agarwal Vidyalaya 0. U-13: Sir Mutha School 3 (walkover) bt St Ann’s Matriculation HSS 0; Madras Christian College HSS 3 bt Chinmaya Vidyalaya Virugambakkam 0.

Inter-college sports

Hoopsters of WCC, Hindustan University, SRM Institute of Science & Technology and SSN College qualified for the league round of VASPO, an inter-college sports event, organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

