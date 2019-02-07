Home Sport Other

Strategic planning and research to capture verve of volleyball

The swirling laser lights continue to affect players, especially when they are about to serve. The lights are also flashed after every point and during time-outs.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Action from the PVL match between Ahmedabad Defenders and Kochi Blue Spikers in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The swirling laser lights continue to affect players, especially when they are about to serve. The lights are also flashed after every point and during time-outs. It all needs some getting used to for players. Teams understand why the lights are needed and adjust.

This is a part of the organisers’ efforts to make the Professional Volleyball League a more appealing product. “We want to try and play around with the lighting and effects. The idea is to get people glued to the TV. People should enjoy it,” says Vishal Arora, head of production of the league.

Fleet of 13 cameras

The Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium helps spectators watch the action from close and there are two big screens to catch replays. The organisers said a total of 13 cameras are being used for coverage. Some are placed across the corners of the court, then there is a net camera, an overhead one and others placed on the sidelines.

“We want to capture every emotion and every action. We had to think of how to use wide angles to capture action and super slow motions. We have broadcast cameras which are used for international meets,” Arora said.

Team of 50

The show is put together by a 50-member squad. There is the director, producer, with cameramen, EVS operators and those who operate replays. There is also a graphic team, audio team and commentators. The entire contingent landed in Kochi four days prior to the first game to set up the stage.

“No broadcaster has done volleyball except at the Asian Games. That was the challenge and it is always good to be associated with a new sport. From a broadcast perspective, it is a new sport. We want to focus as much as possible on the players,” Arora said.

Foreign commentators

PVL is banking on a mix of sporting expertise and general commentary. American beach volleyball player Alexa Chitra Strange and noted presenters like Patrick Kinghorn are the commentators. Alexa, who is of Indian origin, is from Southern California. Kinghorn has experience of covering World Cups and the Olympic Games. Manish Batavia and Sunil Taneja complete the team of presenters.
Second win for Kochi

Kochi Blue Spikers secured their second win beating Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 (10-15, 15-11, 11-15, 15-12, 15-12).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp