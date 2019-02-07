Home Sport Other

Twin centuries push Vijay past 300

Centuries by L Suryapprakash (130 batting) and J Kousik (130) enabled Vijay CC to post 303 for 4 against Alwarpet CC on the first day of a TNCA Senior Division league match on Wednesday. 

Don Bosco Egmore, winners of the Fr Gatti Memorial inter-school U-10 cricket tournament

At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay CC 303/4 (L Suryapprakash 130 n.o, J Kousik 130) vs Alwarpet CC. At IIT-Chemplast: CromBest 116 (Piyush Chawla 6/39) vs Jolly Rovers 145/2 (M Vijay 50). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 311/5 (Bhargav Merai 97, S Lokeshwar 67) vs Globe Trotters. At SSN: India Pistons 296/5 (Rajat Paliwal 139 n.o, Ganapathi Chandrasekar 63 n.o) vs India Pistons. At MAC: Nelson 276/4 (S Karthik 88, KH Gopinath 80) vs MCC. At Murugappa: MRC A 274/8 (R Srinivasan 82 n.o, D Rahul 3/96) vs TI Cycles.

Narasimhan passes away

Well known tennis official Dr P Narasimhan passed away on Monday night in the USA, where he was with his son. He is survived by his wife Sudha, son Rajeev, daughter Priya and their families. ‘Professor’, as he was popularly known in tennis circles, was a former AM Jain College principal. 

He officiated nearly 500 matches including inter-college, state-level, Satellite, ATP (Chennai Open) and Davis Cup in a career spanning several decades. He visited different parts of the world as chair umpire, linesman and official. He also did duty at the finals of the 1986 Asian Games.

Don Bosco champs

Don Bosco Egmore defeated Vidya Mandir in the final of the Fr Gatti Memorial inter-school U-10 cricket tournament. In reply to Don Bosco’s 99/5 in 20 overs, Vidya Mandir made 86/7 with Sairam making 28.
Man of the final: GJ Arjun (Don Bosco). Best batsman: Sairam (Vidya Mandir). Best bowler: GJ Arjun (Don Bosco). Best all-rounder: Srivatsan (Don Bosco).

SRM bag title

SRM Institute of Science and Technology won the overall title and clinched the Adityan Rolling Trophy at VASPO, organised by MOP Vaishnav College. Ashok Kumar Mundhra, DG Vaishnav College secretary, Olympian Mohammed Riaz and volley player Minimol Abraham gave away the awards.
Basketball: 1. Hindustan University 2. SRM Institute of Science and Technology 3. SSN College of Engineering. Volleyball: 1. SRM 2. Hindustan University 3. Ethiraj. Ball badminton: 1. SRM 2. Ethiraj 3. St Joseph’s CoE. Badminton (singles): 1. Aishwarya A (Loyola) 2. Sahanaa MK (Ethiraj) 3. Imran Majitha (SSN). Table tennis: 1. SRM 2. SSN 3. Ethiraj. Chess: 1. Ethiraj 2. St Joseph’s CoE 3. SDNB Vaishnav.

