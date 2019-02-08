Home Sport Other

Target Olympics 2020: Youth to the fore in shooting

Competing in this doesn’t fetch medals, but keeps shooters in with a chance of being eligible for the Olympics.

Published: 08th February 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Parul Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the rifle 3 positions category at the senior nationals in Thiruvananthapuram last year.

Parul Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the rifle 3 positions category at the senior nationals in Thiruvananthapuram last year.

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Change is constant. Those associated with shooting live by that adage. Of the 23 Indians gunning for medals and Olympic quotas at the ISSF World Cup, eight will be making their maiden appearances in the event in Delhi from February 20.  Even for a sport which has seen big guns like Jitu Rai in and out of the team, eight newcomers is a striking figure, especially if one takes into account what’s at stake.

The competition has 16 quota places on offer. Aside from 23, there will be 12 more including Anjum Moudgil — who has already secured an Olympic berth for India —  in action in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section.

Competing in this doesn’t fetch medals, but keeps shooters in with a chance of being eligible for the Olympics. Among fresh faces are Divyansh Singh Panwar, Parul Kumar and Sunidhi Chauhan in the rifle section. Anuradha, Ravinder Singh, Arpit Goel, Adarsh Singh and Chinki Yadav complete the rest in the pistol section. They might be unknown but are in the picture on merit. “Our selection policy is quite dynamic. There are high chances of changes on a regular basis. Based on current form, the shooters are handed a chance to show their calibre,” said coach Manoj Kumar, who is part of the national camp in Delhi.

The abundance of talent due to the growing popularity of shooting has made the sport competitive at all levels, thus making it possible for the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to adopt such a policy. Deepali Deshpande, national junior coach, is not surprised by this trend of constant shuffling. “The sport has become accessible. The NRAI’s policies in the last few years and inputs from the government have created an environment for former shooters to take up coaching. There are lots of small pockets where facilities are available.”

Deepali, who is assisting Anjum, feels the upcoming event will be a learning curve for the first-timers. “As for rifle shooters, we should not expect much. They still have a long way to  go. We should just let them explore and gain experience. Let them take time to grow, let them figure out what is right or wrong.”

Sunidhi is excited, having got a chance to interact with teammates for the first time after joining the camp on February 5. The 21-year-old from MP Shooting Academy was handed the opportunity in place of Anjum in 50m rifle 3 positions. “I’m excited, but trying to keep calm, looking up to the rest of the team,” said the Bhopal girl,  who won bronze in the nationals late last year. She is not keeping unrealistic targets and is just looking to soak in the experience and giver her 100 per cent.

Parul is also looking to stay focussed. The Indian Air Force shooter from Ghaziabad is not fazed by this challenge and is keen to give a good account of himself. “I’m just looking to give my best and make my country proud. I want to train well and I’m sure the performance will be good. The coaches have also been supportive,” the 24-year-old said.

It will be an uphill test for the debutants with the cream of the sport vying for Tokyo tickets. But it won’t be a surprise if they punch above weight to make headlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olympics 2020 Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp