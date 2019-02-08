Pro Volleyball League: Veteran Tom Joseph wants more teams for the sake of spotting more talent

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 2019 Pro Volleyball League has been a rebirth of sorts for the sport. In 2011, there was Pro Volleyball League version one, which was held for a year before becoming defunct. The likes of Ajith Lal, who is currently setting the court on fire, may know little about the long forgotten league. But Tom Joseph, an icon and a legend of the sport in India, was part of the six-team league where he represented Yanam Tigers. After that, volleyball fell into anonymity until the new league arrived on the scene.

“The 2011 edition got good response but it wasn’t carried forward. Maybe the franchises were not interested and there were no sponsors,” Joseph said. “This league should not stop after one year like it did the last time. It has to be held over the years if it really wants to contribute to the sport. Otherwise, there is no point,” he said.

The Arjuna award winner has 20 years of experience and is still an active player at the age of 39. The BPCL veteran comes from an era when volleyball wasn’t televised and all the support came from the fans who turned up for the nationals and local tournaments. He believes the league is a great medium for Indian players to learn. But he adds that more needs to be done beyond the starry attractions if the sport has to grow in the country.

“The players might gain experience and their techniques could improve. In the years to come, there could be an improvement. But there are a lot of talented players who are not getting an opportunity to participate in the league since only six teams are playing. A lot of tournaments have to be held to find new talents,” he said.

At his peak, the former India captain was one of the best spikers in the country and participated in two Asian Games, four Asian Championships as well as the World Championship Qualifiers. Joseph feels while the PVL is helping in making the players and the sport popular, he is sceptical about the rules and innovations. “Watching a 15-point set doesn’t have the same attraction as 25 points. And a team conceding two points instead of one during super points and super serves make a huge difference.”

The Volleyball Federation of India has had its share of problems over the years with internal politics which culminated in FIVB banning the body in 2016. The ban lasted two years and needless to say, players were affected. “What happened with the federation was that everybody was fighting for power. But this was starting to destroy the future of the players. Hopefully, that phase is over,” he said.

Thursday’s result: Chennai Spartans bt Black Hawks Hyderabad 4-1 (15-12, 15-12, 15-11,15-10, 13-15).