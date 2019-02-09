Sports gets a boost with Mini Olympics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To tap budding sports talent, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has proposed to organise ‘Mini Olympic Games –2019’. This is to encourage youths in the age group of 13-15 years. It is also planned to conduct ‘Adventure Sports Festivals’ at 10 places in the state in association with General Thimmaiah Adventure Academy and the Tourism Department. A grant of Rs 2 crore has been provided for this. Meanwhile, Rs 12.5 crore is provided to establish new sports hostels in Yadgir, Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Bidar and Madikeri. Besides, facilities at district stadia in Mandya, Bidar, Tumakuru and Hassan will be upgraded at Rs 4 crore. Al Rs 6 crore has been allocated for daily food allowance for sportspersons.