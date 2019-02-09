Home Sport Other

Indian women’s hockey team sticking to plan for consistency

Indian women’s hockey team have had their share of highs in the past two years when they got the better of higher-ranked teams.

Published: 09th February 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women’s hockey team

Indian women’s hockey team (File | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consistency. It’s something the Indian women’s hockey team has been trying to achieve for some time now. They have had their share of highs in the past two years when they got the better of higher-ranked teams. Doing that on a regular basis is the next target. With Olympic qualifiers coming up in June and only one tournament lined up before that, the recent tour of Spain was the perfect platform to get the things started en route mission consistency.

It was a mixed bag. Rani Rampal & Co drew 1-1 against Spain after four matches. This included a 5-2 triumph in the third after losing the first and drawing the second. After this, they beat 2018 World Cup runners-up Ireland 1-0 in a two-match series. In the FIH rankings, India is ranked ninth, while is seventh and Ireland eighth. Rani says the fightback against Spain got more to do with the mindset than altering strategy.

“It’s all in the mind. We had lost to Ireland by a close margin (in shootouts) in the World Cup. Hence we knew we could beat them. In the first two matches (against Spain), we didn’t grab the opportunities. We were determined to convert chances in the third. “We wanted to score more goals and we did. But even if we create chances in the circle, scoring is something we have to improve. In a big-ticket event, we don’t get many chances to correct our mistakes. We need to be quick,” the 24-year-old said.

One of the biggest takeaways from 2018 was India’s strong defence, where goalkeeper Savita Punia played a key role in keeping the opponents at bay. But on the Spain tour, though the team suffered only one loss, their defence was challenged. India scored 14 and conceded nine. In the deciding encounter against Spain, the team fumbled on a good opportunity to take control of proceedings after leading 2-0 at half-time. The match ended 2-2. Moving forward, the team will look to tighten their defensive line.

“We need to work more on our structure and defence. We conceded easy penalties against Ireland, which we do not want to repeat in the future. It is important to not give away chances after holding on to a good position.”With six matches played in nine days, Rani says fitness is one of the areas that the team has not compromised at any cost. Despite missing the skipper for the Ireland ties due to a shoulder strain, the team can be content with the fact that they produced positive results.

“Because of better fitness, we were able to do well even if we had many matches in a short span. The girls have benefited from Wayne Lombard’s (scientific advisor) inputs. The energy level was the same throughout the tour. That’s why we were able to produce good performances till the final game.” Before the Olympic qualifiers in Japan, the team is expected to play a tournament in Malaysia in April. 

With not many other events scheduled, it all comes down to how quickly this set of players finds its feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian womens hockey team Indian womens hockey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp