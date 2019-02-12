Home Sport Other

Badminton great Lee Chong Wei delays cancer comeback until April

The three-time Olympic silver medallist and former world number has been on the sidelines since July last year when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer. 

Published: 12th February 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei (File | AP)

By AFP

KULA LUMPUR: Badminton great Lee Chong Wei aims to make his comeback in April at the Malaysia Open after a cancer battle, a month later than he originally hoped, an official confirmed Tuesday.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist and former world number has been on the sidelines since July last year when he was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer. 

The Malaysian star underwent a gruelling programme of specialist treatment in Taiwan but pledged not to retire and resumed training last month. 

The 36-year-old had previously said he wanted to make a return to competitive play at the All England Open in March. 

But on Monday Lee told local media he was targeting a return to action on home soil at the Malaysia Open, which he has won 12 times, from April 2 to 7.

"I have got another appointment with my doctor in Taiwan next month. Once I get the green light from him, then I will make a full comeback, hopefully at the Malaysia Open," he told the New Straits Times newspaper.

"It isn't time to make a full comeback yet, I have to do it slowly in stages after consulting my doctor."

Badminton Association of Malaysia general manager Michelle Chai confirmed to AFP that Lee planned to come back in April.

Lee still hopes to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but may face a tough fight to qualify against rising Malaysian stars.

Since he stopped playing, he has slipped to 30 in the world rankings, behind two Malaysian players, Lee Zii Jia and Liew Daren. A country can send a maximum of two players to complete in the Games, provided they are both ranked in the world's top 16.

"It is only fair for the best players to qualify for the Olympics," said Lee, who has played in four previous editions of the Games.

"Zii Jia and Daren have not played in the Olympics, so it's anybody's game. Everyone has a chance of qualifying, we shouldn't underestimate anybody."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp