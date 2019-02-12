Sharath and Sathiyan honoured by TNTTA

Home Sport Other

A Sharath Kamal (R) during the awards ceremony in Chennai on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Viswa, who won the national sub-junior boys’ title, was awarded Player of the Year (2018-19) at the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association awards ceremony held at St Joseph’s Institute of Technology. Preyesh Suresh Raj was adjudged Player of the Year for 2017-18. Ace paddlers A Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Amal Raj and coach A Srinivasa Rao were also honoured. State toppers, national medal winners were felicitated. A total cash award of `2 lakh was distributed among the players.

Karthick shines

Riding on VS Karthick Manikandan’s unbeaten 112, Santhome HSS beat AVM Rajeswari MHSS by 70 runs in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A 236/4 in 30 ovs (C Andre Siddarth 138 n.o, P Vignesh 48; H Tejas 3/42) bt Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram (Ch-10) 104/9 in 30 ovs (Honnesh S Mehra 52; LV Arjun 3/3, S Mohamed Ali 3/7). Santhome HSS (Ch-4) 175/4 in 30 ovs (VS Karthick Manikandan 112 n.o) bt AVM Rajeswari MHSS (Ch-92) 105/9 in 30 ovs. SBOA School & Jr College (Ch-101) 144/6 in 30 ovs (M Karthikeyan 44) lost to DAV Public School 145/6 in 27.4 ovs (V Shrijith 50). St Johns Public School (Ch-100) 86 in 29.5 ovs lost to Chettinad Vidyashram A (Ch-28) 88/1 in 14.5 ovs (K Sai Akash 45 n.o). PSBB SSS A, KK Nagar 122/7 in 30 ovs (SV Anirudh 43) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 123/2 in 21.1 ovs (Rohan Prakash 51 n.o, M Rushil Kumar 46 n.o). The PSBB Millennium School (Ch-122) 107 in 28.1 ovs (AS Karthikeyan 6/17) bt National Public School (Ch-86) 105 in 29.5 ovs (Adithya Krishna 68; Abhinav Balaji 4/16). Sri Sankara SSS (Ch-20) 194/3 in 30 ovs (K Abhinav 86, Kavin Rajesh 76) bt Govt HSS (Ch-83) 159/5 in 30 ovs (R Kaif Ahemed 45, G Bala 47; Kavin Rajesh 3/25). Nellai Nadar A 245/5 in 30 ovs (M Madhavan 60, B Sakthi Arjun 50, RK Jayant 64 n.o, K Harshavardhan 40 n.o) bt Lalaji Memorial Omeg Int School (Ch-128) 100 in 30 ovs (S Kamal Raj 3/21).

