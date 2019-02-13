Home Sport Other

11 triathlon coaches get Level 1 course

In a move to get local triathlon coaches certified at the international level, the Indian Triathlon Federation is conducting a Level 1 coaching course at the Indian Squash Academy.

Published: 13th February 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to get local triathlon coaches certified at the international level, the Indian Triathlon Federation is conducting a Level 1 coaching course at the Indian Squash Academy. The International Triathlon Union (ITU) course which commenced on February 9, will get over on Wednesday. 

A total of 11 coaches from various state associations around the country have enrolled in the programme. A guest coach from Philippines is also part of the programme.  The course is being conducted by ITU facilitators Eugene Lee of Singapore and Fenella NG of Hong Kong. 

At present, there are only two ITU Level 2 coaches — Pooja Chaurushi from Surat and Gokul Krishna from Chennai — in the country. 

All the coaches, who have enrolled for the event, have been eager to learn and very receptive according to Fenella. 

“This is a new style of worldwide coaching that is democratic and discussion-based (discussing with and engaging the athletes a lot). Otherwise, the coaching in India has been very directive. We want to change that here and in other Asian countries,” she said.

