Senior National Badminton Championship: Lakshya, Harsheel enter fourth round

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Harsheel Dani continued their fine run to enter the fourth round of the men's singles competition with straight-game victories at the 83rd Yonex Sunrise Senior National Championship here Wednesday.

Lakshya, who won an Asian Junior Championship and bronze at World Junior Championship last year, notched up a 21-14 21-13 win over Vipul Saini.

Harsheel, who had clinched the Ghana International in 2018, dished out a compact performance to outclass seventh seed Balraj Kajla 21-14 21-15 in another match.

The 17-year-old from Uttarakhand seeded 14th, will take on Kartikey.

Former champions Sourabh Varma and Rituparna Das also entered the fourth round after notching up contrasting wins on Wednesday.

While Sourabh staved off a fight from eighth seed Jagadeesh K 18-21 21-11 21-15 and will meet Munawer Mohammed next, while Rituparna beat Saloni Kumari 21-14 21-15 to set up a clash with Namita Pathania.

Also making into the 4th round are Arintap Dasgupta, Rahul Yadav C, Jaswanth D, Nikhilshyam Sriram, Alap Mishra, Priyanshu Rajawat, Aryamann Tandon, Mithun M, Kaushal Dharmamer, Munawer Mohammed, Rohit Yadav C and Pratul Joshi in men's singles.

In women's singles, Gayatri Gopichand, Riya Mookerjee, Malvika Bansod, Shikha Gautam, Vaidehi Choudhari, Aadya Variyath, Namita Pathania, Reshma Karthik, Vaishnavi Bhale, Neha Pandit, Bhavya Rishi, Shruti Mundada, Vrushali G, Deepali Gupta and Deepshikha Singh progressed to the next round.