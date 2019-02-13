Home Sport Other

Senior National Badminton Championship: Lakshya, Harsheel enter fourth round

Lakshya Sen beat Vipul Saini 21-14, 21-13 while Harsheel Dani beat Balraj Kajla 21-14, 21-15.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | Twitter @lakshya_sen)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Harsheel Dani continued their fine run to enter the fourth round of the men's singles competition with straight-game victories at the 83rd Yonex Sunrise Senior National Championship here Wednesday.

Lakshya, who won an Asian Junior Championship and bronze at World Junior Championship last year, notched up a 21-14 21-13 win over Vipul Saini.

Harsheel, who had clinched the Ghana International in 2018, dished out a compact performance to outclass seventh seed Balraj Kajla 21-14 21-15 in another match.

The 17-year-old from Uttarakhand seeded 14th, will take on Kartikey.

Former champions Sourabh Varma and Rituparna Das also entered the fourth round after notching up contrasting wins on Wednesday.

While Sourabh staved off a fight from eighth seed Jagadeesh K 18-21 21-11 21-15 and will meet Munawer Mohammed next, while Rituparna beat Saloni Kumari 21-14 21-15 to set up a clash with Namita Pathania.

Also making into the 4th round are Arintap Dasgupta, Rahul Yadav C, Jaswanth D, Nikhilshyam Sriram, Alap Mishra, Priyanshu Rajawat, Aryamann Tandon, Mithun M, Kaushal Dharmamer, Munawer Mohammed, Rohit Yadav C and Pratul Joshi in men's singles.

In women's singles, Gayatri Gopichand, Riya Mookerjee, Malvika Bansod, Shikha Gautam, Vaidehi Choudhari, Aadya Variyath, Namita Pathania, Reshma Karthik, Vaishnavi Bhale, Neha Pandit, Bhavya Rishi, Shruti Mundada, Vrushali G, Deepali Gupta and Deepshikha Singh progressed to the next round.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp