Home Sport Other

Archery association orders internal audit, unveils event calendar

The national calendar for 2019 was also unveiled on Thursday, and it was also announced that all the backlog nationals (2018) will be finished by April 10.

Published: 15th February 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly elected body at the helm of Archery Association of India (AAI) held its first executive committee meeting on the sidelines of the junior nationals in Bhopal on Wednesday night, and took a variety of decisions pertaining to the sporting calendar as well as the organisation’s finances.

The five-hour long meeting was attended by nine out of its 11 members. One of the interesting facets of the meeting was that the body authorised the president to conduct a special audit of AAI’s accounts for financial years 2012 to 2018, with emphasis on a loan of `27.45 lakh given to Delhi Archery Association (DAA) in 2014.

The story goes thus. The previous AAI regime had awarded the hosting rights of the nationals to West Bengal, who refused to do so at the last minute. The team for the 2015 National Games was to be selected through that event. On short notice, the body decided to host it in Delhi, for which a grant of `27 lakh was provided to DAA by the national federation.

“It is a clerical error in the books, which shows it as a loan. It was a grant. The most important thing to note is that the current office-bearers were part of the AGM for the last four years, but they never raised any objections then,” a former member explained.    

According to sources, the loan was completed without paperwork, and DAA is yet to provide a satisfactory answer regarding the matter. The body has been given a month’s time to respond. “We can audit our own books. We are not auditing DAA,” president BVP Rao said.

The national calendar for 2019 was also unveiled on Thursday, and it was also announced that all the backlog nationals (2018) will be finished by April 10. That includes junior, senior, para and sub-junior nationals as well.

While a few archers have complained of a lack of international events prior to World Cups, AAI has maintained that its decision to send juniors for Asia Cup was based on the fact that Youth World Championship will be held in August. For the seniors, World Cup Stage 1 (Medellin) in April will be their first assignment. 

“The juniors need exposure this year. Hence the decision,” Rao added. “We know what is at stake. There will be national-ranking tournament for seniors as well as a selection process, keeping in mind Olympic qualifiers as well as World Championships. The archers should know they are in safe hands now, and they can concentrate on the sporting side of things.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Association of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp