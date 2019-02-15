Archery association orders internal audit, unveils event calendar

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly elected body at the helm of Archery Association of India (AAI) held its first executive committee meeting on the sidelines of the junior nationals in Bhopal on Wednesday night, and took a variety of decisions pertaining to the sporting calendar as well as the organisation’s finances.

The five-hour long meeting was attended by nine out of its 11 members. One of the interesting facets of the meeting was that the body authorised the president to conduct a special audit of AAI’s accounts for financial years 2012 to 2018, with emphasis on a loan of `27.45 lakh given to Delhi Archery Association (DAA) in 2014.

The story goes thus. The previous AAI regime had awarded the hosting rights of the nationals to West Bengal, who refused to do so at the last minute. The team for the 2015 National Games was to be selected through that event. On short notice, the body decided to host it in Delhi, for which a grant of `27 lakh was provided to DAA by the national federation.

“It is a clerical error in the books, which shows it as a loan. It was a grant. The most important thing to note is that the current office-bearers were part of the AGM for the last four years, but they never raised any objections then,” a former member explained.

According to sources, the loan was completed without paperwork, and DAA is yet to provide a satisfactory answer regarding the matter. The body has been given a month’s time to respond. “We can audit our own books. We are not auditing DAA,” president BVP Rao said.

The national calendar for 2019 was also unveiled on Thursday, and it was also announced that all the backlog nationals (2018) will be finished by April 10. That includes junior, senior, para and sub-junior nationals as well.

While a few archers have complained of a lack of international events prior to World Cups, AAI has maintained that its decision to send juniors for Asia Cup was based on the fact that Youth World Championship will be held in August. For the seniors, World Cup Stage 1 (Medellin) in April will be their first assignment.

“The juniors need exposure this year. Hence the decision,” Rao added. “We know what is at stake. There will be national-ranking tournament for seniors as well as a selection process, keeping in mind Olympic qualifiers as well as World Championships. The archers should know they are in safe hands now, and they can concentrate on the sporting side of things.”