SDAT competition for students today

The SDAT will conduct track and field events at JN Stadium for 6th, 7th and 8th standard students from Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The SDAT will conduct track and field events at JN Stadium for 6th, 7th and 8th standard students from Friday. Competitions will be held in 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, high jump and shot put. Students should have scored at least 8 out of 10 points in the fitness test conducted by their respective schools. The winners and runners-up will be eligible for the zonal-level meet. Those finishing in the top 10 in the zonal meet will be awarded Rs 6,000. For schools from North Chennai, competitions will be held on Friday at JN Stadium B Ground. For schools from south, central and eastern parts of Chennai, the dates are February 18, February 19 and February 20, respectively.

Naveen scalps seven
Riding on J Naveen’s 7/13, Vellore DCA bundled out Villupuram DCA for 39 on the first day of a TNCA inter-district U-19 match.

Brief scores: Vellore 274 (S Akash 87, R Nithish Kumar 62; K Subramaniyan 4/66, G Karthick 3/33) & 69/3 vs Villupuram 39 (J Naveen 7/13, M Deepak 3/26). Erode 125 (S Aravind 5/23) vs Thiruvallur 184/8 (Surya Prakash Subramaniam 4/47).

Mohammed hits 157 n.o

S Mohammed Ali’s unbeaten 157 helped St Bede’s beat DAV Public School A in a TNCA City schools U-14 match for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A 297/5 in 50 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 157 n.o) bt DAV Public School A 156 in 47.3 ovs (V Shrijith 66; LV Arjun 3/9). Santhome HSS 89 in 42 ovs (T Lalith Chockalingam 3/16) lost to Chettinad Vidyashram A 93/4 in 30.2 ovs. PSBB Millennium School 156/8 in 50 ovs (R Prasidh Ram 51; S Karthikeyan 3/36, Rohan R Pai 3/26) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 157/7 in 45.1 ovs. Nellai Nadar MHSS A 259/6 in 50 ovs (M Madhavan 109, S Keerthi Bushan 55) bt Sri Sankara SSS 155/8 in 50 ovs.

Tennis tournament
The 9th MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men’s tennis championship will be played at Madras Cricket Club from February 18-25. The AITA-accredited ranking event has a total prize money of `5 lakh. The TNTA president Vijay Amritraj lauded the initiative.

