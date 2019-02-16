Cough syrup blamed after teen tests positive

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doping is an old menace in global sports. Not often do the young get dragged into this. That’s what shocked the Indian sports fraternity on Friday when the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) announced that 16-year-old tennis player Aryaan Bhatia had failed a test.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) jumped to the player’s defense, saying that Bhatia had taken cough syrup to treat a cold and that neither him nor the doctor prescribing it was aware of the risk of anti-doping norm violation. It was also claimed that the substance he was found guilty of using is not performance-enhancing.

However, following standard procedures adopted in such cases, Bhatia was put under provisional suspension. He has appealed against it. An inquiry will be held and whether the ban will be upheld or lifted will be known after that. The test he failed was done at a competition in Delhi last October. He is the first Indian tennis player to have been suspended for violation of anti-doping norms.

The NADA also suspended seven others for failing dope tests conducted in many events in the last few months. In January itself, it conducted 675 tests. Those suspended with Bhatia are — Sandeep Kaur (powerlifting), Ankit Gosai (handball), Jithu Thomas (volleyball), Yaiphaba (canoeing), Vishan Singh (kayaking and canoeing) and Shivam Kasana (cycling).

The AITA stands by Bhatia, a player from Maharashtra ranked ninth in India in the boys’ U-18 section. “He was unwell before a tournament last year and took a cough syrup after consulting a doctor, who didn’t know what is prohibited in sports. It’s an inadvertent mistake. Even the substance is not performance-enhancing. The doctor’s certificate has been attached with Bhatia’s appeal to NADA,” AITA secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee told this newspaper on Friday.

Bhatia’s coach Rohan Gajjar, too, ruled out chances of any unfair attempt on part of the player. “Aryaan is an honest, hardworking and committed kid. The sky is the limit for him. I am sure he will bounce back from this.”

No awareness programme

It has also come to light that the AITA doesn’t have any doping awareness programme for young players. Its website doesn’t have any list of prohibited substances either. “It’s all there on the NADA website as well as WADA’s. These days there is increased awareness. Players, even those in the junior sections, know what to do about these things. That’s why our website doesn’t have a list,” said Chatterjee.