Hockey India extends coach deadline again

Hockey India are now inviting applications for chief coach of the men’s team till February 28. It’s the second time that HI has extended the deadline.

India hockey team (Photo | Twitter/Hockey India)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey India are now inviting applications for chief coach of the men’s team till February 28. It’s the second time that HI has extended the deadline. The initial one was set for January 31 when the body decided to do away with Harendra Singh’s services after the World Cup. After a week of the advertisement appearing on HI’s website, it was extended till Friday.

However, that’s now been changed. One reason why the deadline was extended again because of the lack of upcoming tournaments. The men’s team do not play their first tournament till March fourth week — the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Indications were that they wanted to appoint a coach by the time the team departed for Ipoh but an extension may mean that David John, who is likely to oversee the year’s first coaching camp beginning next week, could be with the team as interim coach. 

A source close to HI did not want to say why the dates were extended. “I wasn’t in any sort of meeting when this decision took place. I don’t know why they have arrived at this consensus.” It’s also learnt that HI were rejected by a prominent European coach last month. The person in question had previously led the Dutch team to Olympic glory before orchestrating Belgium’s rise. It is believed that they have spoken to at least one Australian coach.

Prominent names in camp

The next set of probables, to be announced by HI in the coming days, is likely to feature established names. The likes of Rupinder Pal Singh and Ramandeep Singh, both of whom played at the A Division nationals in Gwalior last week, will be handed recalls. Even the likes of SV Sunil, who picked up a knee injury on the eve of the World Cup, could be back.

