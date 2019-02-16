Rushil century guides St Patrick’s to victory in TNCA U-14 tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on M Rushil Kumar’s 123 (102b, 12x4), St Patrick’s defeated Nellai Nadar by one wicket with two balls to spare in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for the B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS A 289/5 in 50 ovs (Ali 125, Pravin 52) bt Chettinad Vidyashram A 186 in 49.3 ovs Santhome HSS 236/8 in 50 ovs (Manikandan 126, Ram 64, Rishi 3/63) bt DAV Public School A 149 in 47.4 ovs (Nithish 79, Adhitya 5/31); Nellai Nadar MHSS A 228/4 in 50 ovs (Madhavan 100 n.o, Gangadharan 57) lost to St Patrick’s AIHSS 229/9 in 49.4 ovs (Rushil 123); Sri Sankara SSS 116 in 42.5 ovs (Rajkumar 37, Akshath 4/17, Prasidh 3/21) lost to PSBB Millennium 117/4 in 41.5 ovs.

Tamil Nadu lose thriller

K Mukunth’s 112 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Mumbai by three runs in the BCCI U-23 one-dayers played in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Mumbai 232 in 49.2 ovs (Suved Parkar 67) bt TN 229 in 48.2 ovs (Mukunth 112, Radhakrishnan 51, Hanagavadi 4/59, Akre 3/40).

Vijay felicitated

On the occasion of its golden jubilee celebrations, Modern Senior Secondary School on Thursday felicitated its alumnus Vijay Shankar for making ODI debut. Vijay also presided over the sports prize distribution function, handling over medals to the winners.

Aravind shines

S Aravind’s 5/26 propelled Thiruvallur DCA to an innings and 14-run win over Erode DCA in the TNCA inter-district U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Erode 125 & 65 (Aravind 5/26, Mathivanan 3/14) lost to Thiruvallur 204 (Subramaniam 4/52, Rohith 3/54).

Chennai beat Theni

Chennai inflicted a 35-10, 35-26 defeat over Theni in a women’s match of the state-level ball badminton tournament for the CM Trophy being held at St Joseph’s College of Engineering.

Men: Thiruvallur bt Nilgiris 35-6, 35-18; Kanchipuram bt Krishnagiri 35-21, 35-18; Namakkal bt Thoothukudi 38-36, 33-35, 35-26. Women: Chennai bt Theni 35-10, 35-26; Dindigul bt Nilgiris 35-8, 35-8; Vellore bt Nagapattinam 27-35, 35-21, 35-26; Namakkal bt Perambalur 35-15, 35-15.